Mercedes-AMG G 63 Drag Races Lamborghini Urus, Annihilation Is Total

The super-SUV world forever changed with the introduction of the Lamborghini Urus, currently the fastest high-rider out there. While a Tesla Model X might give it a good run for its money, the brick-shaped Mercedes-AMG G 63... probably won't. 6 photos AMG 's engine had been modified to 700 horsepower, which still wasn't enough to secure victory.



But this shootout organized by ArabGT features all-stock contenders, so the gap is going to be even larger. Before you press the Play button, let's examine the specs of the two SUV . While both feature 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engines, they're designed to do fundamentally different jobs.



The G 63 is a modern reinterpretation of an iconic shape that has conquered the roughest of terrain. Helping it deal with track use is an output of 577 hp plus 627 lb-ft of torque delivered from 2,500rpm (585 hp and 850 Nm). For reasons ranging from aerodynamics to how the powertrain is engineered, this uber-SUV needs 4.6 seconds before it can reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and maxes out at 136.7 mph (220 km/h).



Meanwhile, the Urus is rated at 641 hp (650 PS) and the same 627 lb-ft of torque. Crucially, its body isn't shaped after Lego bricks and the drivetrain was specifically engineered with drag racing in mind. Plus, it's red with carbon fiber trim. That probably makes it quicker still, right?



The language barrier is in the way with this video, but we think the presenters decided to level the playing field a bit. The G 63 doesn't come with launch control, so they just did a normal start in both cars and maybe even let the Mercedes get an early start. Despite this, the Lamborghini of SUVs quickly catches up and reminds us it's still king of this segment.



