Lamborghini Urus Drag Races a Mercedes-AMG G 63, Tuning Makes a Difference

If you have no taste in cars, just buy either the G 63 or the Urus. Both are large, powerful and expensive SUVs, so people will know you've got money. Obviously, the Urus is faster, but the AMG is more timeless.
We don't really know if "timeless" matters. It's not like some other SUV will make the Urus completely obsolete, as it's already pushing what's possible with current technology. However, the G 63 can always be a little faster.
For decades, companies have been trying to spur on this brick-shaped vehicle. Today, we'll learn what happens when you give the AMG 700 horsepower. Will that be enough to take on the modern Rambo Lambo? Probably not.
For the sake of an entertaining video, one of the drivers is supposedly not aware of the fact the G 63 has been tuned. However, until we watched it, we didn't know the number was 700 horsepower at the wheels. Manufacturers declare what an engine makes on its own, and there's a lot of drivetrain loos in a 4x4, so you could even call this an 800 hp SUV.
What happens in the race? Well, despite the extra power, the Mercedes is still visibly slower. It seems that no matter how much power you add, the G 63 still won't go fast, at least if there isn't a 1,000 horsepower one hiding somewhere near the Moscow Mile.
Those crazy Russians even did longer 1/2-mile races with 1000 hp versions of the old G 63, and they must have reached some pretty insane speeds. Even a stock G 500 feels pretty quick on the road.
We can't even imagine how scary racing one of these is. As the power comes on, the V8 engine stars bellowing sound and the nose rises towards the sky. And by the time you're past the quarter-mile point, it's going over 120 miles per hour, which means braking becomes another hair-raising experience.
