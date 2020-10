Lamborghini Gundam Is a V10 Mobile Suit with Thrusters

Introduced by Japanese creative genius Yoshiyuki Tomino back in 1979, the franchise kicked off with the Mobile Suit Gundam TV series. And while this belongs to the mecha style featuring robots in battle, the series revolutionized the genre.Unlike the developments that came before it, which featured hyperbolized, Gundam revolves around, which trace their roots to actual machines and can thus run out of energy or ammunition, with malfunctions also being possible.The inspiration for these still-humongous humanoid robots portrayed as suits came from the industrial robots building space colonies back in the day.Performing battles in space, the bipedal mechanical creations are controlled by a pilot sitting in the torso, with the majority of protagonists being genetically advanced humans who had developed traits useful in outer space, such as special psychic abilities that help with orientation.For starters, this V10 contraption also marked a first when it was introduced in 2014 - never before could one use a Lamborghini for daily driving On a more practical level, the predictable handling of the Huracan would make this a proper starting point for, say, a laser tag-style battle.And while the character of the car has determined certain buyers to ask for a spicier experience, which we now call the Huracan Evo , this proposal takes things much further.Charlie Automotive, the industrial design label behind this effort, fitted the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine with thrusters (Tesla fans might find this familiar ) and twin-turbos, while also adding various weapons to the mix - the hardware is listed in the Instagram posts portraying the machine, while Amuro Ray, one of the main characters of Mobile Suit Gundam is also mentioned.As for the Gundam robot-like visual makeover of the Italian exotic, widebody kit and all, the changes are obviously adapted for battles that take place here on Earth, which explains the aero upgrades.So, would you take this Gundam Bull over the 59-foot-tall, real-life Mobile Suit that shook Japan last month? The robot had been in the making since 2014, on the Yamashita Pier in Yokohama, and while it can move (check out the YouTube video below), there's still a long journey to battle capacity.