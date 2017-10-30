Lamborghini Double Milestone: 7,000th Aventador And 9,000th Huracan

Aventador chassis number 7,000 is a U.S.-spec, Grigio Adamas-painted S Roadster
, which was exhibited at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. As for the jubilee Huracan, chassis number 9,000 is a Performante
that’s going to Dubai, finished in the bewitching color known as Blue Nethuns.
As things stand now, the best-selling Lamborghini
of them all is the Gallardo. Introduced in 2003 and phased out in 2013, the V10-powered supercar numbers 14,022 examples. The pre-facelift employs an even-firing 5.0-liter V10, while the facelifted Gallardo makes use of an odd-firing 5.2-liter engine.
The double milestone is a testament to how the Volkswagen Group
managed to turn Lamborghini from a troubled automaker to one of the most successful supercar manufacturers of them all. The last hiccup came in the late 2000s, with Lamborghini struggling to remain relevant in a world harrowed by the financial crisis of 2008. As for the near future, the company prepares to double its yearly production to 7,000 vehicles per year. And the Lamborghini that makes this target achievable is the soon-to-be-presented Urus "Super SUV."
In preparation for the Urus, Lamborghini expanded its production plant in Sant’Agata from 80,000 to 160,000 square meters. Underpinned by the platform used by the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga, the Urus leverages group technology, including the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Developed by Porsche
and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the eight-cylinder mill is believed to be rated at 650 PS (641 HP
) at the very least.
There’s also a performance-oriented Urus PHEV
in the making. The range-topping Urus will likely borrow the powertrain from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which prides itself on a total system output of 680 PS (671 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.