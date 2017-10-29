autoevolution
 

You Can Buy a Lamborghini Huracan With $115... If You Bought Cheap Bitcoin

Everybody dreams of living like a rock star with a big house, expensive car, and the latest gadgets. In the past few months, people who are looking to get ahead in this rat race has talked about one thing alone: Bitcoin.
I won't pretend to understand how it works or why it even exists because I frankly don't care about the fine print. Most people are like that; they just want Bitcoin to make them rich. How do you even mine bits?

However, the guy in this video, Peter Saddington was way ahead of the pack, buying Bitcoin way back in 2011. And with the money, you would pay for an oil change, he managed to obtain a Lamborghini Huracan.

Bitcoin fans just love to talk about how you can use it to purchase various stuff, just like regular money because it gives the currency credibility. So the point being made here is that Cryptocurrencies were used to get the car without being converted into dollars, euros or yen.

Maybe two years from now, one Bitcoin will be worth $100,000, and this will end up being a $6,000,000 Lamborghini. Still, it could be worse.

The most famous of all the Cryptocurrencies only skyrocketed in the past few months. It was still $800 at the beginning of the year, which would have still been a sizable return on the initial investment. But somehow, "I bought a Toyota Corolla with $115" doesn't have the same ring to it and we probably wouldn't be talking about that video.

Of course, there's a wife involved in this story. The guy first bought a really expensive Audi R8 because the misses didn't want a "rapper's car." But when their son was smiling ear to ear sitting in a Lamborghini Murcielago, her heat was changed.

After seeing Bitcoin had reached over $5,000, he pulled the trigger and got the white Huracan. Apparently, this is a world first, but we also see that he traded in his old Audi. So, are there any supercars purchased with Litecoin or Ethereum?

