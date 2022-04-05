LA Forum Becomes Kia Forum: Carmaker Moves Where Magic and the Showtime Lakers Once Played

Effective immediately, the world-famous LA Forum will be known as the Kia Forum after the carmaker signed on as official automotive partner of America’s only arena-sized venue, a deal that also includes naming rights.
Every year, the LA Forum, now Kia Forum, hosts the biggest names in music and entertainment, not to mention award shows, boxing, mixed martial arts, wrestling and more. It’s been a go-to location in SoCal for 55 years and was even presented with the LA Conservancy Preservation Award in 2014.
Of course, basketball fans everywhere will remember the Forum as the home arena for the Los Angeles Lakers between 1967 and 1999. It was home to the Showtime-era Lakers, with superstars such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Byron Scott lacing them up for the Purple and Gold.
“Kia America is proud of our history in Southern California going back to the establishment of our US Headquarters here in 1992, and so we all celebrate now being part of one of the most historic, and emotionally-connected live entertainment and sports venues in California – if not the world,” said the company’s marketing VP, Russell Wager.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the entertainment and excitement of live music and events at the Kia Forum moving forward.”
Meanwhile, the Forum’s senior VP of Live Events, Geni Lincoln, stated that the venue looks forward to “merging the entertainment and automotive industries,” which often play very well together.
Kia is currently undergoing an accelerated transformation in the United States, following the North American debut of the fully electric EV6 model. The carmaker has put into motion a $25 billion plan that incorporates sustainable mobility, delivery vehicles and personal transport solutions. This includes the unveiling of 11 new electric vehicles globally by 2026.
Meanwhile, deliveries for the EV6 to customers nationwide have already gotten underway.
