Kia K5 With Digital “Shadow Line” Wants to Forget the Bland Optima Ever Existed

For the love of the automotive industry, not everything has to find gravitas around crossovers, SUVs, or trucks. Not going to go as far as claiming minivans are still cool but some station wagons or sedans deserve a bit of love and hype, at least in the virtual world.
Sure, everyone – including myself – would love to see parked on the driveway or in the garage a 2023 Caddy Escalade-V, especially in Single Cab or EXT-V truck form! But we all know that is only possible across the imagination land. However, some digital transformations are not that implausible.
Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has a bit of “Shadow Line” CGI-aftermarket love for a wonderous KDM sedan as part of his long-running subtle-tuning digital transformation series. One episodic apparition that is usually populated with lots of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, like the prior instance (also embedded below) of an enticing two-tone Toyota RAV4.
However, I feel that his latest member of the CGI “Shadow Line” family deserves even more praise. The Kia K5 – formerly Optima – is probably one of the boldest four doors on the market right now. Virtually nothing reminds us of the bland series of Optima predecessors and that is saying something, especially since there are no less than four prior generations to cross the design swords with.
Even better, the pixel master subtly shows how the already interesting looks can be slightly improved via his signature “Shadow Line” dark trim (essentially, a well-executed CGI chrome delete). But that is not all, since the CGI expert also gives a few pointers towards a tuned aftermarket life which includes just two sensible changes: a lowered suspension for a sportier overall appearance, as well as a new set of wheels.
Not bad at all and certainly a lot less outrageous than that one digital moment when another blue K5 became a slammed, widebody RWD supercharged V8 monster with a fully transparent hood in search of total KDM glory.
