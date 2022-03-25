State Your Digital 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Truck Business: Single Cab or full EXT-V?

Ever since Cadillac delivered the soft debut of their 2023 Escalade-V high-performance SUV, we have been eagerly anticipating the moment when it will hit the market, dragstrip, and the aftermarket realm. However, we did not imagine it as a potential truck base... until now.
Back in January, General Motors dropped the Cadillac Escalade-V high-performance SUV bomb and then went silent on the matter. Naturally, some virtual automotive artists were quick to imagine some posh aftermarket treatments immediately afterward. However, since there was no more official hype, it silently slipped off their radar, and life went on.
Alas, not long ago, the Detroit automaker finally announced the exact date (May 11th, 2022) when all the juicy details about the V8 heart (and more) will become official, so the CGI game is also back on. With a double ensemble from Jim, the pixel master better-known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to daily imagine wonderful new ways of improving our automotive life.
And perhaps there is no one more digitally qualified to give us a couple of pickup truck twists. Especially considering he was even able to conceive of a Buick pickup truck rendering that looked so cool it made us want to buy one on the spot, although the vehicle was based on the old 2014 Chevrolet Cheyenne concept! Anyway, this time around, he goes even further up the premium ladder.
And he took the upcoming 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V for a couple of “workhorse” derivations. One would be a Single/Sport Cab development for the posh full-size SUV that would presumably be ready for both a sporty, lowered night at the Opera with the significant other, as well as some weekend adventures.
However, based on the reaction from the author’s fan crowd, the real star of the show would be the EXT revival, depicted here – complete with sail panels – in the feisty EXT-V form. Too bad they are both just wishful thinking, and GM/Caddy will probably never put them into production...
