Kia Recalls 2022 Sorento To Replace Turbocharger Oil Supply Pipe

On March 7th, the peeps at Hyundai Alabama notified Kia Georgia of several vehicles with leakage from the turbo oil supply pipe. No fewer than 381 engines with this condition were supplied to Kia’s assembly plant, which prompted the South Korean outfit to trace these mills.
Two days later, HQ notified the Safety Office regarding this problem, adding a pre-delivery inspection check item for inspecting 18 vehicles for leakage at the oil feed pipe. Eight additional vehicles were promptly added to the list. Come March 22nd, the automaker decided to conduct a recall for 26 units of the 2022 model year Sorento powered by the 2.5-liter turbo four.
A member of the Theta III engine family, this lump is marketed under the Smartstream handle. In force-fed guise, we’re dealing with 281 horsies (285 ps) and 311 pound-feet (421 Nm) of torque. As for the naturally-aspirated version, make that 191 ponies (193 ps) and 182 pound-feet (245 Nm).
Manufactured by Korea Flange Co. in South Korea, the oil feed pipe assembly bears part number 28240-2S304 as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The reason this pipe leaks oil is listed as insufficient thickness of material in the forging mold. As to where the oil may leak, Kia highlights potential cracking at the pipe’s eye joint.
Owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first-class mail on April 22nd. The dealers, on the other hand, already know that they’re in for a turbocharger oil feed pipe replacement. The replacement component doesn’t have a crack at the eye joint. Kia further notes that the redesigned part was installed in Sorento vehicles produced from March 9th onward.
Priced from $29,590 excluding destination charge, the 2022 model year Sorento is available in eight (!!!) trim levels. The force-fed Theta III engine is standard on the EX up, which retails at $35,490 with plenty of standard content. Highlights include machined alloys, a smart power liftgate, six seats, heated front seats, 10.25-inch infotainment, and wireless charging.
A member of the Theta III engine family, this lump is marketed under the Smartstream handle. In force-fed guise, we’re dealing with 281 horsies (285 ps) and 311 pound-feet (421 Nm) of torque. As for the naturally-aspirated version, make that 191 ponies (193 ps) and 182 pound-feet (245 Nm).
Manufactured by Korea Flange Co. in South Korea, the oil feed pipe assembly bears part number 28240-2S304 as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The reason this pipe leaks oil is listed as insufficient thickness of material in the forging mold. As to where the oil may leak, Kia highlights potential cracking at the pipe’s eye joint.
Owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first-class mail on April 22nd. The dealers, on the other hand, already know that they’re in for a turbocharger oil feed pipe replacement. The replacement component doesn’t have a crack at the eye joint. Kia further notes that the redesigned part was installed in Sorento vehicles produced from March 9th onward.
Priced from $29,590 excluding destination charge, the 2022 model year Sorento is available in eight (!!!) trim levels. The force-fed Theta III engine is standard on the EX up, which retails at $35,490 with plenty of standard content. Highlights include machined alloys, a smart power liftgate, six seats, heated front seats, 10.25-inch infotainment, and wireless charging.