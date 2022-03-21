Inadequate Windshield Bonding Prompts Kia Cadenza Recall

Previously recalled over a short-circuit hazard and rear windows that may operate unexpectedly, the Cadenza has been recalled yet again. Kia North America became aware of the windshield bonding issue we’re covering today in September last year through regular monitoring of field data.
It all started with a complaint about potential windshield looseness in a 2016 model. Not long after, the automaker identified other claims of windshield leaks, unwanted noise, and even flapping. Through the month of November 2021, the manufacturer continued to analyze field data.
In parallel, Kia North America identified glass looseness on certain sections of the windshield. Come December 2021, the automaker discovered insufficient primer application. Kia, therefore loaned a 2014 model for inspection, only to find the same kind of looseness on certain sections of the windshield. The company then removed the windshield from this vehicle, only to confirm insufficient adhesion due to not enough primer thickness.
The company’s South Korean office told the North American division that a deviation in the application of primer at the assembly plant is the root cause for this condition. Following that exchange of information, Kia North America didn’t have a choice. Following more than 256 warranty claims, 25 techline cases, and 24 customer complaints, the manufacturer decided to call back no fewer than 30,362 units from the 2014 to 2016 model years.
These cars were produced between February 1st, 2013, and January 7th, 2016, as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Strangely, the safety boffins couldn’t explain who is responsible for the poor windshield adhesion that led to this callback.
Dealers will be informed of this problem on May 10th, the day Kia’s retailers will also be notified of the remedy procedure. More specifically, service techs will have to reinstall the windshield with proper primer application.
Customers, meanwhile, will be notified of the recall on May 13th.
