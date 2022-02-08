L33 Nissan Altima Wants Taste of Hellcat Life, Virtually Engulfs Dodge Charger SRT

Whenever one thinks of Nissan’s Altima, coolness is probably not a top decision factor for buying it. Thus, someone thought about improving the self-respect level... in the worst kind of ways. Luckily, it is all a chasm.
Produced since 1992 throughout no less than six generations, Nissan’s Altima has an illustrious predecessor in the Bluebird line. Alas, interesting historical traits are about the only thing shared with the legendary Dodge Charger nameplate. Sure, and the fact they are both four-door sedans right now.
First, the Japanese model is a mid-size car, whereas the Dodge Charger is full-size. Secondly, even though Nissan is working hard to change that with the latest release, it does not have a great styling reputation. On the other hand, Dodge has churned out one iconic design after another.
Thirdly, does anyone care to compare their powertrains? Alas, after a long absence, the virtual artist better known as carfrontswaps on social media is back with a spiteful vengeance against the unsuspecting JDM sedan. And with Mopar collateral damage...
We have no idea if the pixel master really is really angry with the L33 Nissan Altima (fifth generation, made from 2013 to the 2020 model year) or he/she just used popular culture ideas to deliver a raw irony. But the “how Altima owners feel stepping into their salvage title s***box with bald tires and a CVT that's fighting for its life” description for this mashup sure sounds extremely spiteful.
It might also easily be considered derogatory for Mopar aficionados, if ever true. After all, the older Nissan Altima seems to have swallowed a Dodge Charger whole. Then, at the very end of the ordeal, it found out it is impossible to engulf it. Sure, it also goes to show that not everything with a muscular body is pleasant to the eye if missing the proper “face!”
Yes, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But folks would probably need to be regular Mr. Magoos to give this thing a hall pass.
