Koenigsegg Jesko Loses Rear Wing, Looks Like 300 MPH

And while we shouldn't expect the maximum velocity setup to lack a rear wing altogether, this aero element should become much less generous or come in a form that allows it to be folded.
With customer deliveries for the Koenigsegg Jesko set to kick off in the first part of 2020, we should get more info on this velocity topic by then.
Then there's the history of the Angelholm brand - back in the day, the Koenigsegg CCX went off the Top Gear test track with The Stig at the wheel. Ben Collins, who played TG's tame racing driver at the time, later explained that the spin took place due to a powersteering failure.
However, before bringing the hypercar back to the TG team, Koenigsegg added a moderately-sized rear wing, with the lap time of the machine improving.
Back then the CCX had a little over 800 horsepower, but the Jesko packs double the muscle.
In fact, as we discussed earlier this year, the Jesko is currently on a world tour. As part of this, the newcomer has met the world record Agera RS, which, by the way, has its own Instagram page (you can check it out in the third post below).
From the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong to the USA, Canada, UK and Germany, the Koenigsegg Jesko is now on a world tour. We hope you get the chance to see Jesko for yourself, enjoy the excitement and spread the love. Check the link in our bio for details. Thanks to @oskarbakke for the image, excellent as always #koenigsegg #jeskotour #jesko #swedishpower #sweden #hongkong
@277.9mph currently supporting Jesko on the 2019 Jesko Tour. Thank you Chicago for your amazing hospitality. We are here for 1 more day, Monday May 6th. Next stop Miami. Stay tuned for details. @koenigseggchicago . #koenigsegg #jesko #ageraRs #regera #worldrecordcar #chicago