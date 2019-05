Koenigsegg Jesko Loses Rear Wing, Looks Like 300 MPH

For one thing, when the Swedish automotive producer introduced the Jesko at this year's Geneva Motor Show, the carmaker made it clear that the car we can see now will be joined by a sister model. That latter will favor top speed over downforce and aims to play the game at 300 mph.And while we shouldn't expect the maximum velocity setup to lack a rear wing altogether, this aero element should become much less generous or come in a form that allows it to be folded.With customer deliveries for the Koenigsegg Jesko set to kick off in the first part of 2020, we should get more info on this velocity topic by then.Then there's the history of the Angelholm brand - back in the day, the Koenigsegg CCX went off the Top Gear test track with The Stig at the wheel. Ben Collins, who played TG's tame racing driver at the time, later explained that the spin took place due to a powersteering failure.However, before bringing the hypercar back to the TG team, Koenigsegg added a moderately-sized rear wing, with the lap time of the machine improving.Back then the CCX had a little over 800 horsepower, but the Jesko packs double the muscle.In fact, as we discussed earlier this year, the Jesko is currently on a world tour. As part of this, the newcomer has met the world record Agera RS, which, by the way, has its own Instagram page (you can check it out in the third post below).