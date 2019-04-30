Fewer Than 100 Units Of the Bugatti Chiron Are Still Left To Be Sold

Joining the Chiron club is one of the most exclusive things out there, especially if you like to drive more than you like to brag. Only 500 units will ever be made, and Bugatti claims fewer than 100 are still available to order.
One-fourth of the Chirons built so far have been sold to customers in North America according to Tim Bravo. The communications director at Bugatti further disclosed that “the order books are filled with nearly three years’ worth of production already spoken for.” Now that’s good business considering the W16 land missile carries a starting price of $2,998,000.
The Chiron Sport is even more exclusive, retailing at $3,260,000 in the United States. Even though it’s based on the French hypercar, the Divo isn’t called Chiron because Bugatti wants to further differentiate these models. The sticker price for this baby? Make that $5.8 million, and all 40 units were sold on the very first day!
Sources confirmed to Car & Driver that “Bugatti has delivered more than 180” examples of the breed. Of those, 46 have been delivered in North America. “If you manage to secure one of those final build slots, then, you shouldn't expect your 16-cylinder hypercar to arrive at your doorstep before 2022.”
Launched in 2016 as the successor to the Veyron, the Chiron takes its name from a Monegasque racing driver and the 18/3 Chiron concept car from 1999. Previewed by the Vision Gran Turismo concept, the quad-turbo hypercar cranks out 1,479 horsepower (1,500 PS) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 6,000 rpm.
Haldex all-wheel drive helps the Chiron grip the tarmac like nothing else, and thus, the Chiron accelerates to 60 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds. Top speed? As it happens, Bugatti limited the Chiron to 261 mph (420 km/h) because the tires wouldn’t handle more than that.
On the DuPont Registry, no fewer than nine models are available for purchase. The most affordable of the bunch will set you back $3,195,000, showing 475 miles on the odometer.
