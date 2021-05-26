Kia Stinger Makes Like a Bee With No Stinger in Race Against Tesla, BMW 4 Series

There has been quite a buzz, pun intended, around the Kia Stinger since it came out a few years ago. The Korean brand had an aggressive marketing strategy going, promoting the Stinger as both a style icon and a sports sedan in several markets. It’s even been on the Grand Tour in the hands of James May and on your TV screen during Super Bowl LII.
We’ll admit, it’s an interesting product, with a competitive price tag (although it’s certainly not cheap) and an impressive drivetrain. That said, we would argue that the Stinger is by no means the type of car you want to take to a drag strip.
Sure, GT1 spec versions such as this 2019 one can be had with a sporty rear-wheel-drive setup and a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, which produces 365 hp (370 PS) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. If this were a 2020 or newer model, it would have had a tiny bit more power at 368 hp (373 PS).
In a straight line, it needs a little under 5 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill, and if you went and bought yourself a 2022 Stinger GT1 right now, you’d also get a Launch Control function, high-performance Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, all for “just” $43,690.
That’s more than what you’d spend on a 2021 BMW 330i sedan, but then again, the Bimmer only has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 255 hp. You could compare the Stinger with the M340i sedan, which has 382 hp, but that one costs upwards of $54,700.
Value aside, how do you reckon that Stinger GT1 did against cars such as the Tesla Model 3 Performance or the previous-generation BMW 440i Coupe over a quarter-mile? The short answer is not very well. It lost both those matchups, but in the end, it did rally to beat a Subaru WRX and a Lancer EVO.
Ultimately, we should appreciate the Kia Stinger’s credentials. It’s a quick car, and it’s also relatively fun to drive, especially considering its size. Unfortunately, it’s not the type of car that will intimidate anybody at the drag strip.
