Doug DeMuro’s 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD Is Listed on Cars & Bids at No Reserve

On June 11th, the one and only Doug DeMuro uploaded a video on YouTube of a Kia. His very own Stinger , to be more precise, which had a sticker price of $52,355 when it was new. Now showing close to 8,400 miles on the odometer, the car is up for grabs at no reserve with seven days of bidding left. 32 photos



From 3.3 liters of displacement, Kia promises 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque at the crankshaft. All of that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission, a good ol’ torque-converter gearbox instead of a DCT as you’ll find in the mid-engine Corvette.



Other highlights include the premium audio system from Harman/Kardon, lane keep and departure warning, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated front seats, and torque vectoring. The GT2 trim level is the highest grade available, which means that you’re also looking at wireless charging for your mobile phone, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite navigation for the 8.0-inch infotainment system, a power trunk, Surround View Monitor, as well as a head-up display.



According to DeMuro, “the number one problem with this car is it’s a Kia.” A smaller problem, which is pretty obvious for someone that drives a lot on a daily basis, is the capacity of the fuel tank. 15.9 gallons and 20 miles to the gallon on the combined driving cycle means 318 miles of range if you drive



Don’t, however, forget that you’re getting a mid-sized car with low miles and all the bells and whistles for not that much money. Considering that American automakers have abandoned the rear-wheel-drive sedan for the time being, Doug’s Stinger can be considered a no-brainer as long as you’re able to get over the undesirable badge.



