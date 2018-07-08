Kia Stinger GT Reports For Highway Patrol Duty In Australia

More on this:

1 Kia Picanto GT-Line With 1-Liter Turbo Is an Up! GTI Alternative

2 Kia Niro EV Listed On U.S. Website, Coming Winter 2018

3 2019 Kia Proceed GT Prototype Looks Like a Forte Wagon That Needs to Happen

4 2018 Kia Ceed to Hit European Roads in August, Priced at GBP 18,295 in the UK

5 Kia to Recall Half a Million Cars in the U.S. on Deadly Airbag Issue