Kia Stinger GT Reports For Highway Patrol Duty In Australia

After we’ve reported that someone donated an example of the Nissan GT-R to the police in Japan, we’ll now focus on Australia. Over in the Land Down Under, the Kia Stinger is the newest highway patrol car added to the country’s police force.
It’s not the 2.0-liter turbo and 2.2-liter turbo diesel you’re looking at, but the Stinger GT with the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6. The gearing of the eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel-drive system, and 370 PS (365 horsepower) of the engine ensure that this South Korean interloper is no slouch in a straight line.
According to assistant commissioner Mike Keating of the Road Policing Command, the police chose to order no less than 200 examples of the Stinger GT for highway patrol because Kia’s sports sedan performs well in every area. Keating goes on to say that all the field officers who have tested the Stinger GT like the car’s performance, reliability, and comfort.
Thanks to the 510 Nm (376 pound-feet) of maximum torque the twin-turbocharged V6 develops low in the rev range, the Stinger GT is much obliged to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. Maximum velocity, meanwhile, is rated at 269 km/h (167 mph).
50 examples of the fastback-styled four-door sedan are already patrolling the roads of Australia, and with 150 units left to be delivered for the time being, expect to see fewer Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon police cars in the Land Down Under.
In addition to mainstays such as the Commodore and Falcon, the Australian highway patrol also uses or has used BMW and Chrysler sedans as pursuit vehicles. For general duties, the Toyota Camry is among the most popular models in this part of the world, followed by the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe.
In Australian showrooms since the second part of 2017, the Stinger starts at AUD 45,990 for the four-cylinder. The V6 option, meanwhile, is AUD 48,990 at the very least (excluding on-road costs).
According to assistant commissioner Mike Keating of the Road Policing Command, the police chose to order no less than 200 examples of the Stinger GT for highway patrol because Kia’s sports sedan performs well in every area. Keating goes on to say that all the field officers who have tested the Stinger GT like the car’s performance, reliability, and comfort.
Thanks to the 510 Nm (376 pound-feet) of maximum torque the twin-turbocharged V6 develops low in the rev range, the Stinger GT is much obliged to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. Maximum velocity, meanwhile, is rated at 269 km/h (167 mph).
50 examples of the fastback-styled four-door sedan are already patrolling the roads of Australia, and with 150 units left to be delivered for the time being, expect to see fewer Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon police cars in the Land Down Under.
In addition to mainstays such as the Commodore and Falcon, the Australian highway patrol also uses or has used BMW and Chrysler sedans as pursuit vehicles. For general duties, the Toyota Camry is among the most popular models in this part of the world, followed by the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe.
In Australian showrooms since the second part of 2017, the Stinger starts at AUD 45,990 for the four-cylinder. The V6 option, meanwhile, is AUD 48,990 at the very least (excluding on-road costs).