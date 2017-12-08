Official: Chevrolet Camaro Coming to Australia Mid-2018

autoevolution
As far as the automotive business is concerned, the Australia-spec Chevrolet Camaro is one of its worst kept secrets. After years of speculation, General Motors finally put the rumor mill to rest with an official announcement: the ‘Maro is coming, and it will be converted to right-hand drive by HSV.
Why, in the name of everything that’s holy about cars, did General Motors decide on this after two-and-a-half years since the Gen 6 Camaro was introduced in the United States? One of the reasons is the demise of the Commodore VF II’s Zeta platform, which left Holden in a vulnerable position.

Now that Holden is 100 percent dependent on imports, General Motors couldn’t let the Ford Motor Company have its own way in this part of the world with the Mustang. “Today is a great day for Holden and HSV, but even more importantly, for our customers,” commented head honcho Mark Bernhard.

When it sets foot in Australia and New Zealand, the HSV-converted Chevrolet Camaro will be available in one well-equipped trim level and one body style: 2SS Coupe. No less than 10 exterior colors will be offered, and the interior is enhanced by a 24-color ambient lighting system. Dual-zone climate control, 9-speaker Bose premium audio, and Brembo brakes are also included, as are the rear stanchion spoiler and quad-outlet exhaust.

Making the best of the 6.2-liter V8, the Camaro features the dual-mode exhaust system, which tailors the engine’s sound from Stealth to Track mode. Benefitting from direct injection, VVT, and Active Fuel Management, the LT1 develops 340 kW and 615 Nm of torque, and is mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately no, there’s no hope of speccing the car with a good ol’ six-speed manual.

Pricing information will be confirmed closer to the on-sale date, with Holden Special Vehicles highlighting that the first units are to be converted to RHD in July 2018.

