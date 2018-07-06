Kia Picanto GT-Line With 1-Liter Turbo Is an Up! GTI Alternative

HP

We're talking about the Picanto GT-Line, which has been upgraded to a 1-liter 3-cylinder turbo engine. This produces 100and 171 Nm of torque, compared to the 115 HP and 200 Nm of torque in the Up! GTI.The 0 to 100 km/h time of 9.8 seconds is precisely 1 seconds slower than the German car. Still, those numbers are impressive for a 993-kilogram city car with a tiny footprint. But a quick tune could fix that. In two other areas, the Picanto GT-Line gets top scores: design and equipment.Kia believes the engine is as modern as anything else on the market. It's equipped with an integrated exhaust manifold in a one-piece casting, a single-scroll turbocharger paired with an electric wastegate motor and laser-drilled injectors with six holes laid out in a pyramid shape.More importantly, the engine already complies with the Euro 6d TEMP emissions regulations, emitting 117 grams of CO2 per kilometer and averaging a combined fuel economy figure of 55.4mpg, at least according to Kia.The body kit adds an excessive array of skirts and spoilers to the smallest of Kia models. Red accents somehow make it look even sportier than the baby GTI.The GT-Line also gets a rear diffuser, twin exhaust tailpipes and 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/45 R16 tires. For £13,320, Kia throws in projection headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights and some interior tweaks. There are black and red faux leather upholstery, stainless-steel pedals, and satin chrome interior door handles.The 7-inch infotainment system offers satellite navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay connectivity now. For £14,720, you can have the GT-Line S, with an electric sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, a smart key with engine start/stop button and cruise control with speed limiter.