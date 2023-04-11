Kia Recalls New Carnival Over Software Issue, Automaker Aware of Nine Confirmed Injuries

Kia North America is exceedingly proud of the new Carnival minivan, introduced for the 2022 model year with rugged styling and many features coming as standard for a reasonable starting price. However, the replacement of the Sedona isn't without its glaring faults.
One such fault concerns the power sliding door software, an issue that resulted in a whopping nine confirmed injuries. According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, the automaker's US division is aware of a broken arm, a fractured thumb, and seven minor injuries that include bruises, scrapes, cuts, as well as swelling.
A grand total of 51,568 vehicles are called back, split between 2022 and 2023 models produced in the period from January 4, 2021 and February 22, 2023. The power sliding door auto-reverse feature in subject vehicles may not activate in all situations. Kia dealers have been instructed to reprogram the control module for the power sliding door with software that adds two warning chimes when the power sliding door beings to open or close.
The remedy also includes code that reduces the door speed as the power sliding door approaches the latching point in a bid to reduce injuries. Kia started producing the Carnival minivan with the updated software on March 1, 2023. Vehicles manufactured from February 23 to February 28 also received the updated software.
Known owners will be notified by first-class mail by April 28 with instructions to bring their family haulers in for the remedy. Kia North America became aware of this problem in the summer of 2021, whereas the federal watchdog opened an investigation back in April 2022 after receiving five owner complaints.
Based on the N3 vehicle platform of the K5 mid-size sedan, Sorento mid-size crossover, and Sportage compact crossover, the Carnival moved 19,706 units in the United States back in 2022. Marketed as a versatile multi-purpose vehicle, the mid-size minivan offers best-in-class passenger space and cargo space. Five trim levels are currently available for the 2023 model year, beginning with the LX at $33,100 sans freight charge.
Highlight standard goodies include the 3.5-liter V6 with 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque on deck, 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, rear passenger air conditioning, a rear occupant alert system with ultrasonic sensors, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, push-button start, remote start, and seven USB ports.
The LX Seat Package adds $2,000 to the tally due to its eight-seat layout with Slide-Flex seating for the second row. The EX is the sweetest spot in the lineup, with highlights including integrated window sunshades for the second and third rows, tri-zone automatic climate control, a smart power tailgate, bigger wheels, and the aforementioned seating layout. The SX or SX Prestige round off the 2023 model year lineup, the latter kicking off at $46,200 excluding the $1,365 destination charge.
