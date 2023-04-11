Refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos Kicks Off From $24,390, Adds Novel X-Line Grade

Believe it or not, the fashionable and ritzy Kia – a South Korean automaker that just took home the 2023 World Performance Car of the Year award with the EV6 GT – still keeps an ample roster in the United States that allows for sensible purchases.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as the Hyundai sibling is fighting for low-cost glory with the likes of Mitsubishi, which sells the dirt-cheap 2023 Mirage hatchback for $16,245 and the 2023 Mirage G4 sedan for just $17,245. For Kia, on the other hand, the situation is reversed, as the little Rio sedan goes for $16,750, and the Rio hatchback is a bit pricier, starting at $17,690. Even the slightly larger Forte has an MSRP tucked below the $20k threshold, but keep in mind these quotations are without destination and other fees.
As for the world of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – which has come to dominate the traditional passenger car segment –, things are more expensive, of course. The Soul has a $19,890 starting MSRP, but then the recently facelifted 2024 Seltos makes the jump to the subcompact league with a ‘fresh’ $24,390. It’s not cheap, indeed, but also not the worst we have ever seen, considering the novelty of the refresh. Actually, Kia just announced the pricing details for the 2024 Seltos, along with the juicy information regarding the trim configuration.
The downside is that the CUV has more “to offer for the new model year” in every department, including a $1,325 destination fee, which should be added on top of every quotation henceforth. The automaker promises their 2024 Seltos is “ready for adventures off-pavement or in the city,” adding more comfort, a more engaging driving experience, plus a “refined exterior design, modern cabin, sought-after tech features, and increased (1.6-liter) turbocharged power.”
That is for certain trims only, though, as only the SX and novel X-Line grades pack an additional 20 hp compared to the predecessor for a total of 195 turbo ponies that get sent to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the previous seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). Meanwhile, the entry LX, EX, and S trims continue to use the same 2.0-liter four-pot with 146 hp mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).
Speaking of grades, the 2024 Seltos kicks off at $24,390 for the LX trim that comes standard with AWD, which is always a nice perk on a regular crossover. Moving forward, the EX can be had with FWD ($25,790) and AWD ($27,990), just like the S models ($24,990 and $26,490, respectively). Meanwhile, the top SX AWD goes for $29,990, and the fresh X-Line slots immediately below with a starting MSRP of $28,690. The novel trim version includes adventure-oriented perks, such as a different front grille, bespoke 18-inch wheels, rugged trim, X-Line badges, plus a bridge-type roof rack.
