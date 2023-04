Refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos Kicks Off From $24,390, Adds Novel X-Line Grade

IVT

AWD

FWD

And there is no need to take our word for granted, as the Hyundai sibling is fighting for low-cost glory with the likes of Mitsubishi, which sells the dirt-cheap 2023 Mirage hatchback for $16,245 and the 2023 Mirage G4 sedan for just $17,245. For Kia , on the other hand, the situation is reversed, as the little Rio sedan goes for $16,750, and the Rio hatchback is a bit pricier, starting at $17,690. Even the slightly larger Forte has an MSRP tucked below the $20k threshold, but keep in mind these quotations are without destination and other fees.As for the world of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – which has come to dominate the traditional passenger car segment –, things are more expensive, of course. The Soul has a $19,890 starting MSRP, but then the recently facelifted 2024 Seltos makes the jump to the subcompact league with a ‘fresh’ $24,390. It’s not cheap, indeed, but also not the worst we have ever seen, considering the novelty of the refresh. Actually, Kia just announced the pricing details for the 2024 Seltos , along with the juicy information regarding the trim configuration.The downside is that the CUV has more “to offer for the new model year” in every department, including a $1,325 destination fee, which should be added on top of every quotation henceforth. The automaker promises their 2024 Seltos is “ready for adventures off-pavement or in the city,” adding more comfort, a more engaging driving experience, plus a “refined exterior design, modern cabin, sought-after tech features, and increased (1.6-liter) turbocharged power.”That is for certain trims only, though, as only the SX and novel X-Line grades pack an additional 20 hp compared to the predecessor for a total of 195 turbo ponies that get sent to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the previous seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). Meanwhile, the entry LX, EX, and S trims continue to use the same 2.0-liter four-pot with 146 hp mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission ().Speaking of grades, the 2024 Seltos kicks off at $24,390 for the LX trim that comes standard with, which is always a nice perk on a regular crossover. Moving forward, the EX can be had with($25,790) and AWD ($27,990), just like the S models ($24,990 and $26,490, respectively). Meanwhile, the top SX AWD goes for $29,990, and the fresh X-Line slots immediately below with a starting MSRP of $28,690. The novel trim version includes adventure-oriented perks, such as a different front grille, bespoke 18-inch wheels, rugged trim, X-Line badges, plus a bridge-type roof rack.