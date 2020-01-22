2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – What We Know So Far

2021 Kia Seltos Coming in February, Starts at $21,990 in the U.S.

Kia has a subcompact crossover in Europe in the guise of the Stonic , but for the United States, the Seltos is the newest arrival in the lineup with a starting price of $21,990 excluding freight. 12 photos



Teeming with technology, the Seltos can be had with a digital instrument cluster in addition to a 10.25-inch touchscreen that knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging, multiple Bluetooth connections, and the Kia Drive Wise advanced driver-assistance systems round off the highlights. Four trim levels are offered, along with two engine options. The LX and EX come standard with the 2.0-liter MPi featuring 146 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque while the S is available with the 1.6 T-GDi. The range-topping SX is equipped from the get-go with the turbocharged four-cylinder mill, developing up to 175 ponies and 195 twerks.An “adventure-ready crossover” that “combines modern styling and sophistication with well-engineered capability,” the Seltos in the United States is a little different from the model that Kia sells in markets like India , South Korea, and People’s Republic of China. The differences in length, wheelbase, and height favor the American model, and looking through the list of standard goodies, America is also treated to the fanciest stuff.All-wheel drive is included in the price of 2.0-liter models, but for some reason or another, the 1.6-liter turbo is a-only affair. As for transmissions, the MPi relies on awhile the T-GDi is paired to awith seven forward ratios. Thanks to 7.2 inches of ground clearance, the Seltos is also worthy in cold and rainy conditions. As for suspension setup, front-driven models feature a torsion beam for the rear axle while theoption upgrades to a multi-link design for superior handling and ride comfort.The all-wheel-driven Seltos MPi has another trick up its sleeve in the guise of torque vectoring. A center locking differential splits power equally between the axles when needed, but don’t mistake this fellow here for a true off-roader such as the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk.Teeming with technology, the Seltos can be had with a digital instrument cluster in addition to a 10.25-inch touchscreen that knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging, multiple Bluetooth connections, and the Kia Drive Wise advanced driver-assistance systems round off the highlights.