612-HP Ferrari Roma Spider Drops With Bespoke Fabric Roof, Still Exceeds 199 MPH

As expected from previous teasers, Ferrari took to sunny Marrakesh (in Morocco, Africa) to introduce its latest model - the Roma Spider drops the top with a 2+ arrangement and an innovative soft top that can be tailored according to all whims and desires.
Just in case one needs a vacation somewhere sunny, Ferrari seems to recommend the city of Marrakesh in Morocco, on the African continent, the fourth-largest urban agglomeration in the Kingdom and home to one of the greatest Bazaars of the world. Alas, they were not there for mere trinkets and other cool stuff but rather to unveil their latest model. It was not meant to be the SF90 Versione Speciale that some Prancing Horse fans might have expected but rather the fashionable Roma Spider 2+ grand touring car.
The open-top version keeps most of the Roma coupe coordinates intact, including the quirky ‘2+’ description of the cockpit with a small backseat area which is probably only good for the purse dog and some Gucci accessories. And, of course, it arrives with an “innovative soft top” that was created using a special, unique five-layer fabric and will be available in numerous Ferrari Tailored variants. Plus, the soft top is said to be equal in terms of acoustic comfort to retractable hard tops while the operation is allowed at up to 60 kph (over 37 mph).
It can be opened in just 13.5 seconds, and for high-speed top-down comfort, there is also a rear seat backrest-integrated wind deflector (available at up to 170 kph/106 mph) of a patented configuration. Most importantly, the 620 ps (612 hp) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) 3.9-liter F154 BH twin-turbo V8 from the fixed-roof Roma has been retained along with the eight-speed DCT and all vehicle dynamics systems to make sure it’s almost on par with the coupe while also boasting “an unmatched combination of timeless elegance, driving thrills, performance and on-board comfort.”
Speaking of performance, the Ferrari Roma Spider is just 84 kg (185 pounds) heavier than the coupe and will reach 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, 200 kph (124 mph) in 9.7s, and more than 320 kph (199 mph) as far as the top speed is concerned. The initial sprint and maximum speed are the same between Roma and Roma Spider, with only the 124-mph figure slightly down from 9.3 seconds credited to the coupe’s fact sheet. That is not bad at all, right?
Of course, even though Ferrari has revealed most of the technical details from the get-go, including the outstanding 100 kph and 200 kph to zero brake lengths of 32 and 130 meters (105 and 426.5 ft.), respectively, that does not mean it does not keep some juicy details under wraps. Those include the exact fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which are still “under homologation,” of course (wink, wink).
