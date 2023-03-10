Ferrari Will Unveil “Something Special” on March 16th, What Could It Be?

Just over a month ago, Ferrari reported 13,221 deliveries during calendar year 2022. It bested the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata even though deliveries of the company’s first utility vehicle had not started yet. Ferrari also informed shareholders that it would roll out four new models in 2023, which brings us to the video attached below.
The carbon-fiber shift paddles and carbon-fiber steering wheel are the only proper clues we’ve been offered in preparation for the March 16th reveal of the Italian automaker’s newest model. Described as something special by the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the car in question features a steering wheel shared by quite a few current models. The list begins with the Roma gran turismo, followed by the Purosangue utility vehicle, 296 series, SF90 series, and limited-run Daytona SP3.
What could it be? It’s a hard one to guess, and every possible outcome is pretty darn fine if you’re in the market for a brand-new car from the best name in the biz. The carparazzi have recently spied the Roma-bodied successor of the 812 series, the SF90 Versione Speciale high-performance variant, a prototype of an upcoming hypercar, and the open-top variant of the Roma.
The V12-powered replacement for the 812 still hasn’t been spied with production-ready body panels, the SF90 Versione Speciale is getting there, and the development of the next-gen hypercar is nowhere near finished. As a result, the SF90 Versione Special with its trick aero and the Roma Spider are the most likely candidates.
Expected with a retractable soft top as opposed to the retractable hard top of the Portofino M, the Roma Spider will be slightly heavier than its fixed-head brother due to additional chassis strengthening and the roof’s mechanism. Under the hood, don’t expect anything else than the very same twin-turbo V8 of the coupe.
Codenamed F154 BH, this lump is shared with the Portofino M. The 3.9-liter engine makes 620 ps (612 horsepower) at 5,750 rpm and 760 Nm (561 pound-feet) of torque at 3,000 rpm. Ferrari says the Roma hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.4 seconds, onto more than 320 clicks (199 miles per hour).
Codenamed F173VS as opposed to F173 for the coupe and F173A for the spider, the SF90 Versione Speciale is – no doubt about it – the sportiest Ferrari that will be launched this year. Expected with more power and torque from its plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 setup, the hi-po variant also rocks a lot of new aero trickery.
Inspired by Formula 1, the S-Duct hood is the biggest novelty because it produces downforce with a minimal penalty in terms of drag. The Versione Special has been recently spied driving on Maranello’s public roads flaunting a rear wing for even more downforce.
Lamborghini prepares to roll out its Aventador-replacing supercar this month, which has been confirmed to pack in excess of 1,000 metric ponies. The SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider have 1,000 ps on the nose, which is why the Versione Speciale needs to level up in this regard.
