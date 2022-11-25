2024 Kia Seltos Launched With Sub-$20K Equivalent Starting Price

Updated for the new model year, the Kia Seltos is bound to start arriving at dealers across the United States in the first half of 2023, with pricing and specifications to be announced in due course.
Meanwhile, the crossover has just touched down in Australia, where the company has detailed it, announcing that it is available in four trim levels, with two powertrain options.
Accompanied by a recommended retail price of AU$29,500 (US$19,930), the base S is topped by the Sport, Sport+, and GT-Line, which can be had from AU$32,700 (US$22,092), AU$35,800 (US$24,187), and AU$41,500 (US$28,038) respectively. Getting the punchier turbocharged mill will limit your choice to the latter two trim levels, with RRPs of AU$39,300 (US$26,551) and AU$44,900 (US$30,335) respectively.
Carrying over from the pre-facelifted iteration, the 2.0-liter MPI works in concert with a CVT and front-wheel drive, and produces 110 kW (150 ps / 147 hp) at 6,200 rpm, and 180 Nm (133 lb-ft) of torque at 4,500 rpm. The turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder unit, hooked up to a new eight-speed automatic transmission that replaces the old seven-speed gearbox, makes 146 kW (199 ps / 196 hp) at 6,000 rpm, a 15 kW (20 ps / 20 hp) boost, and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft) between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm.
Some of the on-board gear includes the new 16-inch alloys on the Seltos S, replacing the previous steel wheels, while the rest of the range gets machine-finished ones. The analog gauges were dropped in favor of the digital instrument cluster, with a compact display on the S, and dual 10.25-inch screens on the Sport, Sport+, and GT-Line. Rear air vents, and USB-C charging are standard, and choosing the top-of-the-line model will also get you heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, Bose premium audio, ambient lighting, head-up display, and wireless charging pad.
A generous range of safety gear assists drivers on the go, from the front and rear parking sensors, to the blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, and intelligent speed limit assist. Seven colors are available for the 2024 Seltos Down Under, including the new Pluton Blue, and it can also be had in two bi-tone finishes in the GT-Line.
