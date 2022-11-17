2024 Kia Seltos Gets Bolder Look and More Power

Small SUVs are a dime a dozen these days, so Kia has decided to up the appeal of its relatively new Seltos with a mid-cycle refresh. The 2024 Kia Seltos unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show boasts a bolder look, more power under the hood and a new X-Line trim to boost its appeal.
The new styling features a larger “Tiger nose” grille treatment which is flanked by optional LED projector headlamps. Kia also offers an available new “Star Map” signature lighting across the grille to further distinguish the Seltos from other vehicles on the road. The bolder look is enhanced with a squared-off bumper form, vertical shaped fog lights integrated into the daytime running lights and a revamped rear lighting signature that aligns with the front.
Other changes include new geometric wheel designs, an eye-grabbing Pluton blue paint scheme, and an off-road-inspired X-Line trim. This package includes unique 18-inch wheels, exclusive front grille with a gunmetal finish, black roof rack, gloss black door accents and X-Line badging.
While the standard engine remains a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque that employs a CVT, the optional 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine now produces 195 horsepower, up 20 from the previous model. That engine mates to an 8-speed automatic transmission. AWD is standard on most models.
Base models benefit from a new 4.2-inch instrument cluster with a digital gauge upgrade. Higher trims can be equipped with a new layout that combines both the 10.25-inch instrument and center infotainment touchscreen into what appears to be a single seamless unit.
All Seltos models come with driver attention warning, high beam assist, lane following assist, and rear-view monitor. The top SX trim comes with navigation-based smart cruise control with stop and go, highway driving assist and forward collision avoidance assist.
