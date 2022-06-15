2023 Kia Carnival Debuts With Minor Enhancements, Base Trim Level Costs $32,600

More on this:

1 577-HP Kia EV6 GT Making Dynamic Debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

2 New Kia Niro Provides a Lot of Value in a Petite Package, But Is It Worth the Price Bump?

3 Lowered Kia Mohave With CGI “Shadow Line” Feels Ready for Borrego's U.S. Return

4 Kia America's Trajectory Is Only Upward With Constantly Growing Sales in Electric Cars

5 Malaysian Man's Evo-Swapped Kia Forte Looking for BMW M2s to Race