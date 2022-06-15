autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car reviews:
 

2023 Kia Carnival Debuts With Minor Enhancements, Base Trim Level Costs $32,600

Home > News > Car Profile
15 Jun 2022, 17:45 UTC ·
A replacement for the Sedona, the Carnival mid-size MPV is entering 2023 with a little more standard content for the most well-equipped trims.
Kia Carnival 32 photos
2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV2022 Kia Carnival MPV
The SX, priced at $41,300 excluding destination charge, now comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Blind-Spot View Monitor also needs to be mentioned, along with the available dual-screen rear entertainment system. Customers who prefer the range-topping SX Prestige will get Side-Flex Seating for eight, a multi-function seat for the second row’s center, as well as a few options.

Extras include second-row VIP Lounge Seats and the aforementioned rear entertainment system, which supports media streaming. The SX Prestige retails at $45,700 excluding destination charge for the 2023 model year.

Lower down the spectrum, Kia is much obliged to take $38,100 for the EX, $34,600 for the LX Seat Package, and $32,600 for the entry-level LX. For a minivan with crossover looks and plenty of kit, it’s pretty darn good.

All versions come with the 3.5-liter Lambda III engine, a naturally-aspirated V6 that packs 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm. Front-wheel drive is your only choice, and the same can be said about the torque-converter automatic tranny with eight forward ratios.

Tipping the scales at 4,376 pounds (1,985 kilograms) in the most spartan of configurations, the good-looking minivan is good for 22 miles to the gallon (make that 10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle.

As opposed to some modern powerplants, the direct- and port-injected V6 in the Carnival is much obliged to gulp 87-octane gasoline. Regardless of configuration, the fuel tank boasts a capacity of 19 gallons (72 liters).

Based on the Hyundai-Kia N3 platform that also underpins the Santa Cruz pickup truck and Sorento mid-size crossover, the Carnival isn’t exactly a big hit. Last calendar year, it sold 25,155 units in the United States of America. By comparison, the hybrid-only Toyota Sienna moved 107,990 copies.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: 2022 model shown in the gallery.

2023 Kia Carnival msrp kia carnival price Kia
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories