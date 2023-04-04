Kia Recalls the Soul EV to Update the Battery Management System Software

In production since 2014, the Soul EV has been recalled in the United States market for an issue affecting the high-voltage battery. More specifically, Kia has called back Soul EVs produced between July 2017 and September 2018 with the E400 battery pack and older examples of the breed that had their original batteries replaced under warranty with the aforementioned E400.
Kia discovered that an electrical short circuit between the anode and cathode may occur while driving, which may result in a fire. The automaker hasn’t identified the root cause of the short circuit yet, although Kia believes it to be caused by excessive precipitate within the battery cells. No fewer than four part numbers are listed in the report attached below, all of them produced by SK On.
Kia North America became aware of the battery-related problem in May 2022 after the U.S. division received a techline case from a dealership. The dealer in question reported smoke from the battery vents located under the passenger seat, coming out of there while diagnosing a customer’s 2017 model year Soul EV. Thermal damage was limited to within the E400 battery case assembly.
A few months later, Kia Canada informed Kia North America of another Soul EV incident alleging smoking and the all-electric vehicle coming to a complete stop. Come December 2022, a Hawaii-based customer submitted a complaint with Kia over popping noises and smoke coming from the cupholders of a 2018 model.
All three batteries were analyzed by the automaker and supplier, and all three analyses were deemed inconclusive due to thermal damage and water intrusion from fire suppression. Be that as it may, Kia still decided to call back 2,689 vehicles out of an abundance of caution. Replacing the battery isn’t exactly cheap, but going to court over this concern is far more expensive.
E400-equipped Soul EVs from the 2015 through 2019 model year are called back, with build dates ranging between July 15th, 2014 through September 28th, 2018. Affected owners will be notified by first-class mail no later than May 26th with instructions to bring their vehicles to the nearest dealership for a software update.
Said update is designed to detect abnormal voltage within the battery cells before an electrical short circuit occurs. If the dealer technician observes abnormal voltage after upgrading the software, the high-voltage battery will be replaced. Any owner who incurred any repair expenses related to said problem is eligible for reimbursement as per the South Korean manufacturer.
The Soul EV is no longer sold in the United States, although the combustion-engined Soul continues to be offered in this part of the world. It starts at $19,890 excluding destination charge. In terms of electric vehicles, Kia’s current U.S. lineup kicks off with the Niro EV at $39,550. The only other EV the marque sells in the United States of America is the EV6 (starting at $48,700), which is twinned with the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
