Ken Block: 10 Best Gymkhana Films Ranked

Over the next few days, we will be reminiscing about some of the highlights of his life and career. And we couldn't think of a better starting point than his series of Gymkhana movies. When the first one was uploaded to YouTube almost 15 years ago, the concept of "viral video" was virtually unknown to most people. The video-sharing platform itself had only been around for a few years at that time, and no one had ever seen something such a spectacular independent production before.
Ken Block starred in a total of 10 Gymkhana videos so far, which we will be ranking today. But we also need to mention that just a few months ago we saw him going bonkers in Las Vegas, behind the wheel of the Audi S1 Hoonitron. There's also a Gymkhana Practice bonus video, two Climbkhana videos, and the TopGear feature film, all of which racked up over 160 million views.
As for the Gymkhana ones, these add up to almost 500 million views without adding the ones from Gymkhana Eight. We'll tell you why in a minute. Ranking all 10 movies was not an easy task, as each one of them has got something special going on. Watching them back to back will require just over 93 minutes of your time, but we can't think of any better way to pay homage to one of the most legendary automotive icons of all time. If your Top 10 looks different, we'd love to hear all about it!
10. Gymkhana Practice
Ken Block was 40 years old when he unveiled the Gymkhana Practice video. It's the shortest and least complex one in the whole series, but at the time it had a huge impact on everyone watching. Back then, when you'd mention drifting, most people would instantly think about Ken Block. It was great advertising for all the brands featured on the Subaru Impreza WRX STI because it was so unconventional and cool.
You'll hear plenty of WRX STI owners that they got into the boxer game thanks to Ken Block, just as there were plenty of people wearing DC Shoes and drinking Monster Energy for the same reason. The action took place at the El Toro Marine Corps Station, in Irvine, California. We counted a total of two butt-clenching moments throughout the four-and-a-half minutes of action. Given the age of this video, you'll have to settle for watching it in 480p. But we do recommend you turn up the volume and tune in on a big screen regardless of that minor inconvenience.
9. Gymkhana Two
Ken Block chose the Port of Los Angeles as the shooting location for Gymkhana Two. This would be the last video in the series to have him behind the wheel of a Subaru vehicle, but you're welcome to see the two Pastrana movies if you're a fan of the brand. Gymkhana Two was launched less than a year after the first video and has so far amassed more than three times as many views. Rob Dyrdek made an appearance in this one, but the most exciting moment has got to be one when Block slides under an exploding truck in a very Hollywood-esque turn of events.
8. Gymkhana Six
Need For Speed Rivals game as well. While there are a few cool moments inside, it just doesn't feel as exciting as some of the other episodes. The most breathtaking moment happens as soon as two guys roll in on Segways, and Ken Block proceeds to powerslide around them while they're moving. We'd also like to point out that there are two Lamborghini supercars inside too!
7. Gymkhana Three
Gymkhana Three takes P7 on our list, and it once again proves that Ken Block was more than just a good driver. He was also a marketing genius! Gymkhana Three had two parts. The second one was all about "Killing All Tires", while part one was a music video. Combined, they add up to about 76 million views since their release in 2010. The cool thing about Gymkhana Three is that the team took the action to the other side of the Atlantic, choosing Autodrome de Linas-Montlhry in France for the shoot. While some people weren't happy about Block switching to Ford, the Fiesta proved to be infinitely more capable and spectacular than the Impreza.
6. Gymkhana Nine
Gymkhana Nine was shot in New York and it revealed the Hoonigan Master going all out in the Ford Focus RS RX on an industrial playground. At this level, you'll already notice how much the production quality has improved over the years. The intro to this video is one of the best ones in the series, but the final scene is pretty insane too. One thing is certain, Ken Block and his team have tried to outdo themselves with every single Gymkhana episode. Just think of it this way: When's the last time you saw a Ford Raptor hanging down from a helicopter?
5. Gymkhana Four
4. Gymkhana Five
3. Gymkhana Eight
2. Gymkhana Ten
Travis Pastrana. KB is driving a different vehicle for each of the locations in the film, and you'll realize how big of a project this was when you'll see the end credits.
1. Gymkhana Seven
