Jean-Marc Gales Leaves Lotus, Replaced by Board Member Feng Qingfeng

More on this:

1 2020 Lotus Esprit Supercar to Slot Above Evora, Take on Ferrari

2 Lotus Exige Sport 410 Is “Unrivaled In Its Class”

3 Lotus SUV Confirmed With Volvo Parts, New Sports Cars Coming In 2020

4 2018 Lotus 3-Eleven 430 is The Final Evolution of The Road-Going Track Tool

5 Lotus CEO Banned from Test Driving Cars on Public Roads