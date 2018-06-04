Jean-Marc Gales Leaves Lotus, Replaced by Board Member Feng Qingfeng

Having joined Lotus as CEO in 2014, Jean-Marc Gales left his role as member of the managing board of Groupe PSA to oversee the Norfolk-based sports car company. But four years later, Gales decided to leave Group Lotus for JD Classics.
Nobody was expecting Gales to give up on the British automaker, more so when you think that Geely has big plans for Lotus. In will come board member Feng Qingfeng, a gentleman who joined the Group Lotus board when Geely acquired Lotus.
Even though the chief executive officer is different, Gales argues that Qingfeng is the right person for unlocking the synergies between Geely-owned companies that include Volvo, Polestar, and Lynk & Co. Looking back at the Frenchman’s tenure, Jean-Marc managed to increase sales by a third through continual upgrades to the three-tier model lineup. On the other hand, Lotus is in dire need of new products.
This is where Geely’s money and Qingfeng’s know-how come on the scene. In addition to Cyan Racing switching to Lotus for the 2018 Swedish GT, the British automaker is developing three all-new vehicles. At the very top of the range, the company will bring forth a Ferrari-rivaling supercar that will act as the spiritual successor to the Esprit. A lesser sports car is also in the offing, set to replace an existing model (probably the Elise).
As for the third Lotus confirmed for production, it will come in the guise of a sport utility vehicle, with emphasis on “sport.” The automaker is anticipated to launch the newcomer a year or two after the second sports car goes into production, and as for assembly, China is a sure bet considering Volvo’s and Polestar’s presence there.
The SUV may put off the old guard who sees Lotus as a company specialized in no-nonsense sports cars, but on the other hand, a high-riding utility vehicle is what Lotus needs to grow sales to levels Colin Chapman couldn’t have imagined back in his days. And by the way, Lotus will use one of Volvo’s two platforms (mostly likely SPA for this application) to make the SUV happen.
