Lynk Reveals 02, Sets Up European Roll Out Offensive

And by launched, we only mean they showed the car to the public. Having specified literally nothing about the technical capabilities of the model, Lynk released a bunch of photos showing what looks like an exciting new hybrid electric crossover.While waiting for the technical specs to surprise us one way or the other, Lynk thought to give Europeans something to think about: they detailed the plans to become a household name on the continent, by trying to revolutionize how cars are bought and used. Their words…For starters, Lynk will target “key European cities,“ by opening stores in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, and London. The rest of European would have to do their shopping online for now.The novelty with which the new brand hopes to capture European pockets is the lack of endless options lists for the models. Lynk says that, inspired by fashion (?) and technology, “trim levels and optional extras are replaced with a simple selection of fully equipped, one price collections.”“Sales started in China late last year, and we quickly established Lynk & Co as a very hot property in cities from Beijing to Shanghai,” said Alain Visser, company’s vice president.“We intend to make a similar impact in our home European cities with Lynk & Co’s innovative approach to buying, using and owning personal mobility.”As for the cars, the 02 included, the carmaker describes them as a smartphone on wheels, being largely customizable for individual use.All models will be connected, and will bring a unique concept regarding ownership: the cars will be used on a buy-or-subscribe model, that has not yet been completely detailed.