autoevolution
 

2020 Lotus Esprit Supercar to Slot Above Evora, Take on Ferrari

8 May 2018, 11:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At the 2010 Paris Motor Show, financially-troubled Lotus took the veils of the Esprit styling concept. As the name implies, the one-off was meant to preview the automaker’s future range-topping model. Work on the all-new Esprit started in 2006, and power was supposed to come from an in-house developed twin-turbo V8.
19 photos
2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept2010 Lotus Esprit styling concept
Yeah, right! To this day, the Hethel-based company relies on Toyota’s 2ZZ four-cylinder and 2GR six-cylinder, both supercharged for good measure. Fast-forward a few years, and in September 2014, Lotus announced that the Esprit project was canceled.

Subsequent years saw the motoring media report all sorts of favorable circumstances for the Esprit, and today’s story serves as the latest of those reports. According to Autocar.co.uk, the all-new Esprit supercar will hit the streets in 2020.

The British publication draws attention to what the chief executive officer, Jean-Marc Gales, announced in January 2018. To make a long story short, two sports cars are confirmed for 2020, as well as the long-rumored sport utility vehicle sometime later. Considering that Lotus is owned by Geely, the Chinese company that controls Volvo and Polestar, the roadmap mentioned by the CEO is within reason.

“The two cars” set to arrive in 2020 “will include a new star model that will sit above the Evora — essentially placing it as a modern-day version of the Esprit.” This guesstimate also sounds realistic, more so if you bear in mind the old Esprit was a rival for the Ferrari 308, 328, and 348.

Mentioning the Prancing Horse is not a coincidence. Not that long ago, Geely head An Cong Hui said: “Lotus used to be ranked alongside Ferrari and Porsche, so we need to come back in that rank again.”

Moving back to chief exec Jean-Marc Gales, the big chief is conscious that “Lotus will being to embrace powertrains from other division within Geely.” Volvo and Polestar rely on three- and four-cylinder powerplants, the largest displacing 2.0 liters. In regard to output, the engine is rated at 341 PS (336 brake horsepower) in the Polestar 1.
2020 Lotus Esprit supercar Lotus Esprit UK Lotus
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
LOTUS models:
LOTUS Exige 410 SportLOTUS Exige 410 Sport CoupeLOTUS 3 Eleven 430LOTUS 3 Eleven 430 Roadster & ConvertibleLOTUS Evora GT410 SportLOTUS Evora GT410 Sport CoupeLOTUS Evora GT430LOTUS Evora GT430 CoupeLOTUS Elise CupLOTUS Elise Cup CoupeAll LOTUS models  
 
 