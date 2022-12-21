It Doesn't Get Any Cooler Than Joe Manganiello and a First-Gen Mercury Cougar

There are a lot of people out there who try their hardest to create the best Instagram picture. But actor Joe Manganiello proves you don’t need much when you have an iconic muscle car like the Mercury Cougar.
Joe Manganiello’s latest Instagram post is a black and white shot of himself standing in front of a Mercury Cougar muscle car, holding his dog, a Chihuahua/ Pomeranian mix named Bubble, which he shares with his wife, Columbian American actress Sofia Vergara.
Just a few days ago, on Friday, December 16, Joe Manganiello attended Metallica's star-studded charity concert in Los Angeles, California. And the Mercury Cougar from his latest picture on social media would've made the perfect ride there. While it’s unclear whether the 45-year-old actor got behind the wheel on his way to the Microsoft Theater, his followers really appreciated the post.
Most of the comments were about how awesome the muscle car was, with people taking guesses about the model year and asking the actor for clarification. Unfortunately, he didn’t answer back at the time of press.
The Mercury Cougar from his most recent post on social media is from the first generation, based on the specific hidden headlamps.
Although the Mustang is the first of the Mustang when you think about muscle cars from its golden era, Ford also offered another great line through the Mercury brand. The first generation was unveiled on September 30, 1966, with the Cougar making its debut in 1967, becoming an instant hit. It was available until 1970 before Ford released the second generation.
The first generation was offered in two trims, the standard and the XR-7, with a few special-edition models, as well, all with a V8 engine under the hood. The one Manganiello has doesn’t seem to be one of the special editions, but it looks like it might be from the first gen’s earlier years, most likely from 1967 or 1968.
However, based on his social media, the 45-year-old Magic Mike actor doesn't seem to be a gearhead, at least not one who casually brags about his rides online. He previously shared a look at another muscle car, a 1976 Chevrolet El Camino he drove in the 2020 action film Archenemy.
Over the years, he was seen driving a Cadillac Escalade, which is a premium American SUV usually found in any celebrities' garage. Even more so when your wife (in this case, Vergara) is a celebrity spokesperson for the brand. He was also seen driving a 2005 Honda Civic or a Range Rover. And it looks like the crown jewel of his garage is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221) modified by Wald.
While it's unclear whether the actor owns this muscle car, there’s something special about the first-generation Mercury Cougar, and quite a vehicle to enjoy on his dates with Sofia Vergara.
Just a few days ago, on Friday, December 16, Joe Manganiello attended Metallica's star-studded charity concert in Los Angeles, California. And the Mercury Cougar from his latest picture on social media would've made the perfect ride there. While it’s unclear whether the 45-year-old actor got behind the wheel on his way to the Microsoft Theater, his followers really appreciated the post.
Most of the comments were about how awesome the muscle car was, with people taking guesses about the model year and asking the actor for clarification. Unfortunately, he didn’t answer back at the time of press.
The Mercury Cougar from his most recent post on social media is from the first generation, based on the specific hidden headlamps.
Although the Mustang is the first of the Mustang when you think about muscle cars from its golden era, Ford also offered another great line through the Mercury brand. The first generation was unveiled on September 30, 1966, with the Cougar making its debut in 1967, becoming an instant hit. It was available until 1970 before Ford released the second generation.
The first generation was offered in two trims, the standard and the XR-7, with a few special-edition models, as well, all with a V8 engine under the hood. The one Manganiello has doesn’t seem to be one of the special editions, but it looks like it might be from the first gen’s earlier years, most likely from 1967 or 1968.
However, based on his social media, the 45-year-old Magic Mike actor doesn't seem to be a gearhead, at least not one who casually brags about his rides online. He previously shared a look at another muscle car, a 1976 Chevrolet El Camino he drove in the 2020 action film Archenemy.
Over the years, he was seen driving a Cadillac Escalade, which is a premium American SUV usually found in any celebrities' garage. Even more so when your wife (in this case, Vergara) is a celebrity spokesperson for the brand. He was also seen driving a 2005 Honda Civic or a Range Rover. And it looks like the crown jewel of his garage is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221) modified by Wald.
While it's unclear whether the actor owns this muscle car, there’s something special about the first-generation Mercury Cougar, and quite a vehicle to enjoy on his dates with Sofia Vergara.