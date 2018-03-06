Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is Ready for St Patrick's Day

A brand new PTS Irish Green (irischgrün; non-metallic UNI; Y79) 991.2 GT3 Touring has been delivered in Hamburg, Germany recently. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and Touring Package in Black. The overall spec brings back good memories of the Irish Green 911 R from Germany, which was categorically the most popular car I’ve ever featured on the page (with over 42,000 likes spanning multiple posts). For more photos of that R, check out the #IrishGreenR hashtag. Many thanks to local readers Martin, @felixphh, and @porsche.sport.germany for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this Touring? #PTSRS

