Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is Ready for St Patrick's Day

Few colors suit the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package as well as Irish Green and that's because this shade helps boost the understated aura of the manual special. Thankfully, we can now show you how the sleek lines of the GT3 TP look when dressed in this hue, as an example was recently delivered to Hamburg, Germany.
3 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package drivePorsche 911 GT3 Touring Package drive
Black is also an important color for this car, since the hue is present on the wheels, as well as on the inner graphics on the optional all-LED headlights.

The spec we have here is quite precious and another optional extra we have to mention is the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) stopping hardware.

Even in the form seen in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which still includes some transport protection, this Zuffenhausen special is a sight for sore eyes. And even if you're not a huge fan of the shade, you simply can't ignore it.

And since we're dealing with a Touring Package, we can also mention the save-the-manuals aura of the car.Still curious about Irish Green? Here's something for you
Now, if you're in the mood to see how Irish Green fits other 991 derivatives, we've got quite the palette for you.

In fact, we can talk about how this shade covers the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. That's because a development car wearing this color was spotted at the Nurburgring, with the machine behind manhandled by Porsche driver Lars Kern.

Oh, and let's not forget other Irish Green Neunelfers we featured in the past, such as a 991.2-generation GT3 without the Touring Package (this allows you to check out the said color on the GT car's wing).

After all, the German automotive producer chose this shade for the 1,000,000th example of the Porsche 911, which came to the world in May last year.

 

