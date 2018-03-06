Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is Ready for St Patrick's Day

The spec we have here is quite precious and another optional extra we have to mention is the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) stopping hardware.
Even in the form seen in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which still includes some transport protection, this Zuffenhausen special is a sight for sore eyes. And even if you're not a huge fan of the shade, you simply can't ignore it.
And since we're dealing with a Touring Package, we can also mention the save-the-manuals aura of the car.Still curious about Irish Green? Here's something for you
Now, if you're in the mood to see how Irish Green fits other 991 derivatives, we've got quite the palette for you.
In fact, we can talk about how this shade covers the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. That's because a development car wearing this color was spotted at the Nurburgring, with the machine behind manhandled by Porsche driver Lars Kern.
Oh, and let's not forget other Irish Green Neunelfers we featured in the past, such as a 991.2-generation GT3 without the Touring Package (this allows you to check out the said color on the GT car's wing).
After all, the German automotive producer chose this shade for the 1,000,000th example of the Porsche 911, which came to the world in May last year.
A brand new PTS Irish Green (irischgrün; non-metallic UNI; Y79) 991.2 GT3 Touring has been delivered in Hamburg, Germany recently. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and Touring Package in Black. The overall spec brings back good memories of the Irish Green 911 R from Germany, which was categorically the most popular car I’ve ever featured on the page (with over 42,000 likes spanning multiple posts). For more photos of that R, check out the #IrishGreenR hashtag. Many thanks to local readers Martin, @felixphh, and @porsche.sport.germany for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this Touring? #PTSRS