autoevolution
 

Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted On the Road in Maranello: The Sound Is Amazing

26 Feb 2018, 7:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ferrari was willing to make us wait until next month's Geneva Motor Show for the introduction of the 488 Pista. However, given all the leaks that hit the web, Maranello decided to introduce the track special over the web last week.
4 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted On the Road in MaranelloFerrari 488 Pista Spotted On the Road in MaranelloFerrari 488 Pista Spotted On the Road in Maranello
So, did the world wide web leave the 488 Pista alone? Of course it didn't. In fact, we ended up with multiple renderings, with the most interesting one showcasing the 488 Pista in Aperta form.

Well, we are now back on the topic, with the supercar having been spotted out in the wild.

As you'll be able to notice in the images above (lens tip to Autogespot for the pics), a 488 Pista still wearing camouflage was caught on the road, with the sighting having taken place in Maranello, Ferrari's hometown.

And while the visual part of the sighting can hardly be called surprising, the spotter who came across the velocity tool had something interesting to say when asked about the aural side of the affair.

"Sound is amazing! Much better than the "stock" 488!" the aficionado mentioned on the said website.

Now, since the Pista treatment brings a 50 hp bump, which is the largest of its kind for the Italian automotive producer, we're glad to receive clues on the decibel side of the transformation being just as spicy.

Until we'll get to bring you the live photos of the Fezza, we'll remind you of another render that showed up last week.

A pixel play that caught our eye in particular involved the 488 Pista receiving the FXX treatment. Despite the cool circuit treatment introduced by the rendering, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a customer car being brought to life, though.

Oh, and let's not forget that the aftermarket side of the industry hasn't missed the occasion to virtually gift the 488 Pista with custom shoes.
ferrari 488 pista ferrari 488 Ferrari supercar v8
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
FERRARI models:
FERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticAll FERRARI models  