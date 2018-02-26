Ferrari 488 Pista Spotted On the Road in Maranello: The Sound Is Amazing

Ferrari was willing to make us wait until next month's Geneva Motor Show for the introduction of the 488 Pista. However, given all the leaks that hit the web, Maranello decided to introduce the track special over the web last week.

Well, we are now back on the topic, with the supercar having been spotted out in the wild.



And while the visual part of the sighting can hardly be called surprising, the spotter who came across the velocity tool had something interesting to say when asked about the aural side of the affair.



"Sound is amazing! Much better than the "stock" 488!" the aficionado mentioned on the said website.



Now, since the Pista treatment brings a 50 hp bump, which is the largest of its kind for the Italian automotive producer, we're glad to receive clues on the decibel side of the transformation being just as spicy.



Until we'll get to bring you the live photos of the Fezza, we'll remind you of another render that showed up last week.



A pixel play that caught our eye in particular involved the 488 Pista



