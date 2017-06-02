Irish Green Porsche 911 Carrera S, #1 Million 911, Looks Amazing In Real Life

autoevolution

2 Jun 2017, 14:20 UTC ·
Last month, the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen brought the one-millionth 911 to the world. Well, the time has come to see how the car, an Irish Green Carrera S, looks like in a real life photo.
And the answer comes from the Instagram pic we have here, which shows the Neunelfer thrilling aficionados at the Porsche Museum. Don't worry, though, the rear-engined delight won't get the garage queen treatment.

In fact, the car had been on a trip to the Scottish Highlands before being displayed at the Museum. And its adventures won't stop here. In fact, as the automaker announced when the car was born, its itinerary will also involve a Nurburgring stint.

We can't help but drool over the Paint To Sample hue of the car, while the coupe packs plenty of throwbacks to the original Neunelfer that started the craze back in 1963.

As a reminder, we'll mention how Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche AG, talked about the machine when this was introduced: “54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father [Ernst Porsche, the son of company founder Ferdinand Porsche]. The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948,

Neunelfer lovers have plenty of goodies to look forward to this year, with the German automaker expected to introduce at least three fresh 911 flavors by 2018.

We'll start with the rumored Touring Package for the 991.2 GT3 (here are some spyshots that could portray the special). Taking things up a notch, we'll mention the 991.2 GT3 RS, which has been testing for quite a while now.

And we can say the same about the new GT2, whose Green Hell time is expected to sit at 7:05 - we can't wait to bring you fresh news on any of these 911s.


 

