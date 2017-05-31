Jet Green Metallic 991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4 with Brown Roof Looks Mesmerizing

A stunning PTS Jet Green Metallic (jetgrünmetallic; Z6H) 991.2 Targa 4 at Porsche Zentrum Paderborn in Germany. Swipe right for a few shots, including a close up of the color. In these shots, the color does not look too different from Forest Green Metallic (tannengrünmetallic), but I suspect this is a tad darker and warmer. The Targa roof in Brown complements the build very well, in my opinion. Your thoughts on Jet Green? Photos courtesy of @the.wolf.of.porsche. #JetGreen #Porsche #911 #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 30, 2017 at 5:21am PDT