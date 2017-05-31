autoevolution

Jet Green Metallic 991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4 with Brown Roof Looks Mesmerizing

 
31 May 2017, 20:26 UTC ·
by
Most of our hue-related Porsche 911 tales revolve around Zuffenhausen's GT cars, as we've shown you tons of 911 Rs, GT3 RS units and even 2018 GT3s. Nevertheless, the Targa you're looking at was too fit for the eye candy title not to be shared with you.
We are, of course, looking at a 991.2 model, with this Targa 4 being dressed in Jet Green Metallic.

The rear-engined delight was spotted while awaiting delivery at the Porsche Zentrum Paderborn in Germany and there's more to it than just its main hue.

We're referring to the brown hue of the roof and the black finish of the wheels - this is quite a melange we have here, since the Targa bar and the headlight inner graphics come in Silver.

Of course, this mix is an opinion splitter, but, in our book, hues go together in a way that pleases the eye.

After all, Porsche's nearly infinite color and material options are there to be used, thus giving birth to bold machines like the one we have here.

While we're at it, we'll mention that the "base" Targa, such as the one we have here, is the model that benefited the most from the torque boost brought by the switch to turbocharging.

And the reason behind this is simple - the mechanical wonder that is the roof of this Neunelfer derivative means we're looking at the bulkiest member of the line-up.

To be more precise, a PDK model tips the scales at 3,671 lbs/1,665 kg (we used the European unladen weight EC, which includes a 90 percent full tank, a 165 lbs/ 75 kg driver, as well as 15 lbs/7kg of luggage), which means the Targa is 44 lbs (20 kg) heavier than the Cabriolet.

Returning to the example we're looking at, make sure you use Instagram's swipe feature to get a better look at the Porscha.


 

A stunning PTS Jet Green Metallic (jetgrünmetallic; Z6H) 991.2 Targa 4 at Porsche Zentrum Paderborn in Germany. Swipe right for a few shots, including a close up of the color. In these shots, the color does not look too different from Forest Green Metallic (tannengrünmetallic), but I suspect this is a tad darker and warmer. The Targa roof in Brown complements the build very well, in my opinion. Your thoughts on Jet Green? Photos courtesy of @the.wolf.of.porsche. #JetGreen #Porsche #911 #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 30, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Porsche 911 Targa Porsche 911 Porsche cool
 
