autoevolution

780 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Turns Flamethrower in Loud Tunnel Run

 
29 May 2017, 18:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Whenever a go-fast machine owner decides to gift the ride with an extreme tech setup, the shop installing the thing could ask the "do you want a tunnel with that?" question. After all, the melange involving an extrovert exhaust and a tunnel is guaranteed to generate giggles.
We're here to show you the freshest example of this, one that involves a 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Before anybody points out that the Neunelfer isn't the most vocal of supercars, allows us to add that this Zuffenhausen hero has been taken down the aftermarket path.

And we're looking at a thorough gym visit, with the mods installed on the car allowing the twin-turbo 3.8-liter motor at the back to jump from 560 to 780 ponies.

In the process, the rear-engined coupe has turned into a dragon. To be more precise, the Porscha spits flames during the overrun phase. Of course, we are still talking about a Porsche, so don't expect the full flamethrower effect, as that wouldn't fit the badge.

The German devil was modded by PP Performance and, according to the YouTuber who drove the car in the stunt seen here, all that extra power means that the thing can now play the 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) game in 2.2 seconds.

Heck, given the fact that, excepting some stickers that now adorn the sides of the car, the boxer monster has maintained its stock appearance, we might just be able to label this one as a sleeper.

It's only normal to wonder what happens when the one behind the wheel puts the supercar through its paces. And the answer comes from the second video below. This clip shows the animal going for a maximum velocity run on the Autobahn. The said trip saw the Neunelfer climbing as high as 211 mph (that's 340 km/h), while delivering the kind of sprinting that can easily make one weak in the knees.



porsche 911 turbo s Porsche Porsche 911 supercar porsche tuning pp performance
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86