780 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Turns Flamethrower in Loud Tunnel Run

Whenever a go-fast machine owner decides to gift the ride with an extreme tech setup, the shop installing the thing could ask the "do you want a tunnel with that?" question. After all, the melange involving an extrovert exhaust and a tunnel is guaranteed to generate giggles.





Before anybody points out that the Neunelfer isn't the most vocal of supercars, allows us to add that this Zuffenhausen hero has been taken down the aftermarket path.



And we're looking at a thorough gym visit, with the mods installed on the car allowing the twin-turbo 3.8-liter motor at the back to jump from 560 to 780 ponies.



In the process, the rear-engined coupe has turned into a dragon. To be more precise, the



The German devil was modded by PP Performance and, according to the YouTuber who drove the car in the stunt seen here, all that extra power means that the thing can now play the 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) game in 2.2 seconds.



Heck, given the fact that, excepting some stickers that now adorn the sides of the car, the boxer monster has maintained its stock appearance, we might just be able to label this one as a sleeper.



It's only normal to wonder what happens when the one behind the wheel puts the supercar through its paces. And the answer comes from the second video below. This clip shows the animal going for a maximum velocity run on the Autobahn. The said trip saw the Neunelfer climbing as high as 211 mph (that's 340 km/h), while delivering the kind of sprinting that can easily make one weak in the knees.







