Mint Green Porsche Cayman GT4 Looks like a Flawless Gem in California

The Porsche Cayman GT4 fan base is split in two main categories: those who adore hues that make the aggressive aero package of the uber-Cayman stand out even more or those who like to stay below the radar and go for tame hues. As for the Mint Green example you're looking at, there's no need to discuss the side it belongs to.
In our book, the fresh appearance of the color suits the compact stance of the Zuffenhasuen
special, turning this into the kind of sportscar that nearly defies Porsche's traditionally understated look.
It seems that the owner couldn't resist the temptation to go all the way and we're refering to the vanity plate of the thing. Who knows? Perhaps the plate talks about another meaning of "mint", which, truth be told, fully applies to this machine.
According to Instagram talk (this social network is what allowed us to come across the mid-engined delight), this GT4
has been cast in the role of a daily drivers. Among others, this means that tons and tons of drivers over in California, where the car is registered, get to feast their eyes on the so-fresh-so-clean look of the thing.
Oh, and we must also mention the red brake calipers featured on the Porscha - you simply can't ignore the contrast between the decceleration hardware and the main hue of the car.
Then we have all the Black details on the car, from the wheels to the front light cluster inner areas.How about a 2017 Porsche 911 R dressed in the shade we're talking about?
If Mint Green Porschas happen to be your thing, we'll remind you that, last month, we showed
you a 911 R dressed in this hue.
The three-pedal special also packs cabin elements finished in this hue, with these standing out from a distance.
Beautiful blue skies to match #mexicoblue #1984 #carrera owned by Salomon Braun & #mintGT4 #mintgreen #caymanGT4
