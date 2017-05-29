autoevolution

Mint Green Porsche Cayman GT4 Looks like a Flawless Gem in California

 
29 May 2017, 18:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Porsche Cayman GT4 fan base is split in two main categories: those who adore hues that make the aggressive aero package of the uber-Cayman stand out even more or those who like to stay below the radar and go for tame hues. As for the Mint Green example you're looking at, there's no need to discuss the side it belongs to.
In our book, the fresh appearance of the color suits the compact stance of the Zuffenhasuen special, turning this into the kind of sportscar that nearly defies Porsche's traditionally understated look.

It seems that the owner couldn't resist the temptation to go all the way and we're refering to the vanity plate of the thing. Who knows? Perhaps the plate talks about another meaning of "mint", which, truth be told, fully applies to this machine.

According to Instagram talk (this social network is what allowed us to come across the mid-engined delight), this GT4 has been cast in the role of a daily drivers. Among others, this means that tons and tons of drivers over in California, where the car is registered, get to feast their eyes on the so-fresh-so-clean look of the thing.

Oh, and we must also mention the red brake calipers featured on the Porscha - you simply can't ignore the contrast between the decceleration hardware and the main hue of the car.

Then we have all the Black details on the car, from the wheels to the front light cluster inner areas.How about a 2017 Porsche 911 R dressed in the shade we're talking about?
If Mint Green Porschas happen to be your thing, we'll remind you that, last month, we showed you a 911 R dressed in this hue.

The three-pedal special also packs cabin elements finished in this hue, with these standing out from a distance.


 

A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:37am PST



 

A post shared by flyinglracing (@flyinglracing) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT



 

A post shared by flyinglracing (@flyinglracing) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:00pm PST



 

Beautiful blue skies to match #mexicoblue #1984 #carrera owned by Salomon Braun & #mintGT4 #mintgreen #caymanGT4 @trlbms #porsche

A post shared by flyinglracing (@flyinglracing) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Porsche Cayman GT4 Porsche porsche cayman
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86