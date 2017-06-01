autoevolution

Doug DeMuro Hoons a Porsche 911, Dismisses 996 Generation Anxiety

 
Any car aficionado who's spent enough time on the world wide web this year has probably noticed a rise in the number of 996 Porsche 911 videos. And the latest adventure of the sort comes from Doug DeMuro, who has recently spent some time with such a Neunelfer.

A 996.2 (that's the facelifted model, for all you non-Porschephilles out there) Carrera 4S was the model that got driven by Doug. And the aim of the piece of footage delivered by the aficionado is simple: to dismiss the anxiety built around the 996 incarnation of the rear-engined machine.

Don't expect us to list the points dropped in the clip, as that would ruin the giggles delivered by the video. However, we can't help but feel there's something wrong with all these 996 clips.

Before you raise an eyebrow, allows us to point out that we're talking about the potential side effect of such piece of footage - once people realize that many of the things that have determined used 911 buyers to steer clear of the 996 were more psychological games than actual issues, the demand will probably jump through the roof and we'll see prices surging.

So don't buy a 996, it's an unfortunate manifestation of the Neunelfer genre. After all, that's why car journos and automotive vloggers such as Jethro Bovingdon, Mat Watson, Nick Murray or others either own or praise such a car.

Humor attempts aside, if you're planning to grab a 996 and you're on a tight budget (say, $10,000), make sure you also invest a few grand in tech matters before these turn into issues that can kill your engine.

And if you're curious about what happens when you just buy the cheapest 911 out there and then hoon it on the track, Tyle Hoover's Apollo 911 story might just bring the perfect answer. Spoiler alert: the Porscha involved in this tale is now on its way to becoming LS swap material.

