Irish Green Porsche 911 Carrera S Is the One-Millionth 911, Has Wood Interior

Here at autoevolution, we follow a simple principle when it comes to calculus - Porsche maths is the best maths. Allow us to explain.





And with the automaker mentioning that "over 70 per cent of all 911s ever built are still ready to drive today," we're glad to know that the world now accommodates north of 700,000 running



Dr Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche AG added a few Porsche pedigree details from his childhood: “54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father [Ernst Porsche, the son of company founder Ferdinand Porsche]. The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948,”



We're looking at a Porsche Exclusive-delivered Irish Green



The cabin is nothing short of a throwback journey, with the most striking feature related to this being the wood dashboard and steering wheel panels.



Porsche also used the occasion to connect its past to its partially-electric future.



"Today, we have the one-millionth 911. The good thing about it is that our colleagues still make them with the same devotion as the first car. The construction of the Mission E at the Zuffenhausen site is ringing in a new era at Porsche. And it is clear that if we are to make it a success, we will need our highly qualified and motivated employees. They will make sure that the Mission E is an emotional experience just like our 911 has always been – and always will be,” Uwe Hück, Chair of the Group Works Council of Porsche said.



Dropping some more numbers, the automaker talked about the 32,365 Neunelfers that found a home last year. Sticking to the theme mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that, last year, Porsche said it expects to sell 20,000 Mission E units per year once the EV makes its debut, a move that should take place in 2019.



If you're reading this from the armchair installed in the garage hosting your Porsche collection, you shouldn't fret about your dinner associates getting their hands on this Carrera S. Upon completing a world tour involving a



The one millionth 911 has now rolled off the Zuffenhausen factory gates and we're looking at a Carrera S, one that was teased by Mark Webber a few days ago.And with the automaker mentioning that "over 70 per cent of all 911s ever built are still ready to drive today," we're glad to know that the world now accommodates north of 700,000 running Neunelfers Dr Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche AG added a few Porsche pedigree details from his childhood: “54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father [Ernst Porsche, the son of company founder Ferdinand Porsche]. The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948,”We're looking at a Porsche Exclusive-delivered Irish Green 911 Carrera S , which packs plenty of nods to the original Neunelfer from 1963.The cabin is nothing short of a throwback journey, with the most striking feature related to this being the wood dashboard and steering wheel panels.Porsche also used the occasion to connect its past to its partially-electric future."Today, we have the one-millionth 911. The good thing about it is that our colleagues still make them with the same devotion as the first car. The construction of the Mission E at the Zuffenhausen site is ringing in a new era at Porsche. And it is clear that if we are to make it a success, we will need our highly qualified and motivated employees. They will make sure that the Mission E is an emotional experience just like our 911 has always been – and always will be,” Uwe Hück, Chair of the Group Works Council of Porsche said.Dropping some more numbers, the automaker talked about the 32,365 Neunelfers that found a home last year. Sticking to the theme mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that, last year, Porsche said it expects to sell 20,000 Mission E units per year once the EV makes its debut, a move that should take place in 2019.If you're reading this from the armchair installed in the garage hosting your Porsche collection, you shouldn't fret about your dinner associates getting their hands on this Carrera S. Upon completing a world tour involving a Nurburgring stint, the milestone Neunelfer will be parked inside the Porsche Museum.