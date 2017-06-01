autoevolution

Porsche 911 R Prices Now Match 911 GT2 RS Offers, Here's a Sub-$500,000 Example

 
1 Jun 2017, 15:43 UTC ·
by
No longer than a couple of months ago, the speculation market had pushed the Porsche 911 R prices close to the $1 million mark. It seems things are starting to get closer to a situation that could be described as normal, albeit in a process that appears to take place extremely slowly.
To be more precise, you can now find R-badged Neunelfers for around half a million dollars. Of course, such collector-trapped Porschas can't be discussed without involving their mileage and we have to mention that you can find 911 Rs with low odo values for the price mentioned above.

The 911 R in the image gallery to your right is an example as good as any, with this clutch special, which comes with a mileage of 301, being offered for $489,000.

The list of optional goodies on the car is respectable and we'll mention the single-mass flywheels, a trademark feature for the R, the front axle lift system, as well as the Sport Chrono Package.

The 918 Spyder-borrowed seats are housed inside a cabin finished in Black and Tarpan Brown leather.

It's worth noting that, in this segment of the 911 R pricing, things seem to be even to the purchase adventures over in 911 GT2 RS land.

We've also included an example of such a Rennsport Neunelfer and you can find plenty of pics of the rear-engined delight in the image gallery.

The 997 three-pedal animal also packs plenty of options extras, such as the carbon fiber luggage compartment lid, an Extended Carbon Package for the cabin, a lightweight Lithium-Ion battery, as well as plenty of Alcantara goodies in for the cabin. Oh, and the Sport Chrono Package is also present.

By the end of the year, we should have news regarding price modifications on both fronts. However, while the GT2 RS market is expected to maintain its current level, we can't say the same about 911 Rs.

Yes, Porsche is preparing to introduce the 2018 911 GT2 (we don't buy the GT2 RS rumors), but the conclusion above comes since the 991.2 model will most likely be a PDK-only offer.

As for why we're expecting prices of the 911 R to drop, this has to do with the start of deliveries for the 2018 GT3, which is offered with the R's six-speed stick shift and underbody diffuser. Also, the German automaker is expected to diversify its 991.2 GT3 offer by introducing a Touring Package that's set to make the vehicle more suitable for the daily driver role.

In fact, Andreas Preuninger, the man helming Porsche's GT Division, has recently announced the company's intentions to crack down on those willing to make easy money by flipping their uber-special Neunelfers.
