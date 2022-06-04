Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels M Case, Behold the New 1984 Mustang SVO Super Treasure Hunt

This is the 12th case released by Mattel for 2022. Cases N and P are up next, while case Q will be the last one for the 2022 line-up. If you'll look at the Hot Wheels Mainline cards for 2022, you'll see that they're numbered 1 through 250.
This year, the diecast manufacturer has split these cars between 35 different series. Most of the novelties for this year have already been unveiled, but, likely, there are still a few surprises in store for collectors across the globe.
The Super Treasure Hunt in case L was the Lamborghini Miura SV, while a 1958 Chevrolet Impala turned out to be the Regular Treasure Hunt. Muscle car fans will be particularly happy to see the STH model for Case M.
The casting of the 1984 Mustang SVO has been around since 2012, but this is its first time in the Mainline series. After a three-year absence from stores, it had to come back with a bang. So be on the lookout for the Spectraflame purple SVO, which is the STH model for this particular case.
You might not be as impressed with the TH this time, as it's a fantasy car: the HW Warp Speeder. This is quite a new casting for Mattel, as it was first launched in 2020. Either way, it's still more appealing than some of the other TH models of 2022.
We're not going to talk about all the cars that were also featured in the previous case, but you should rest assured that you will be able to easily find your favorite ones in stores soon. It's always exciting to see a 1/64 scale of a Toyota Supra MK IV.
Believe it or not, this casting is less than a decade old. And if you don't like spending extra cash on the more exclusive Hot Wheels sets, it has been a while since we've last seen the 2JZ-powered sports car around.
One of the most exciting cars in Case M has to be the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Gasser! "Mad Mouse" is part of the HW Drag Strip series, and it also happens to be a brand new casting for 2022. The Nissan Maxima Drift Car is bound to be a hit, especially after collectors have been waiting for it for a few months now.
drift-ready station wagons that often, and it also has two more exciting attributes: the new J3 Japanese 3-spoke, Super Advan-inspired wheels and the transparent hood with an RB26DET engine inside.
What else can you ask for? If you happen to be a Fantasy car enthusiast, then you'll also be happy to see the brand new Lightnin' Bug. Hot Wheels labels this as a futuristic buggy, and it might work for kids at least. On the topic of Fantasy cars, the new 2022 Layin' Lowrider is now available in a different color as well.
And the same goes for the Koenigsegg Gemera. The original Iron Gray paint job felt a bit dull. Meanwhile, the new Tang Orange does a much better job at highlighting the futuristic design cues of the Swedish-built megacar.
We haven't seen a 1968 El Camino, all year long, but Case M is here to change that. This is yet another classic design for Mattel, as it has been around -in one way or another- for over two decades. If you didn't manage to find the Lotus Sport Elise yet, you haven't run out of luck just yet as there is a new yellow version of it for you to collect.
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon looks great in Ivory- this might be the best color scheme on this casting ever! If you're a Dodge fan you're bound to know about the Ramchargers - otherwise, you might want to look them up for a short Mopar history lesson.
The Lancia Delta Integrale casting just came out last year, but this is its fourth iteration so far. The Dark Green livery gives it a menacing look, and you'll notice that the number 8 on the side is a continuation of the initial variants which had 5,6, and 7 on them instead.
The GMC Hummer EV is now available in a different color too, and the same goes for the Volvo 850 Estate and the 1969 Camaro Convertible. Coming up with brand new castings every year is not as easy as you'd think.
That being said, using new colors for existing models is a good way of keeping things interesting. While some "recolors" might not be as good as the previous versions, Mattel has also nailed it with the 2018 Camaro SS. We'll take this Metalflake Green over Metalflake Orange any day. But that's just our point of view.
