Koenigsegg Gemera With a Roof Box Is Unreal, Just Like a Bad Dream

It’s not entirely clear who and when decided that the trunk space any given car has to offer is not enough, and a radical solution is needed. Regardless, the world we now live in has things like roof racks on which roof boxes are fitted and filled with anything imaginable.
Now, technically, roof boxes are practical in nature, meaning they are to be fitted on top of your car only when the space available inside is not enough. People generally do that, and we get to see them mostly on family cars going on vacation.
But there are others who simply like the looks of them, and either keep only the racks, or the racks and the boxes up there, because they think they look cooler this way. And this is why you often see roof boxes on cars that should never be subject to such an ordeal.
To date, however, I have to admit I’ve never seen a roof box on anything priced above a certain value. I expect to, but I never did.
What I never expected was to see a box mounted on the flawless roof of the Koenigsegg Gemera. You know, that Swedish insanity that started going around last year, and of which just about 300 will ever be made.
Selling for over $1.7 million, this machine is not exactly a family car, despite the four seats crammed in there. And it will probably never get into the wrong hands, the ones who think a roof box is cool.
Then, what is this thing we have here? It’s not a rendering, if that’s what you thought. It really exists, and it really is a Koenigsegg Gemera. Only not a full-blown one. Just a Hot Wheel.
And it’s no longer a stock Gemera Hot Wheel, as it was transformed by a crew called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) from a dream of a toy into a nightmare of a custom, all because of the roof box fitted up top.
Enjoy (or dread) the transformation in the video below.
