Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels L Case, '58 Impala Treasure Hunt Is Revealed

Hunting for Hot Wheels diecast cars is one of the most exciting parts of collecting these items. You never know when you'll come across a Treasure Hunt version, or even better, a Super Treasure Hunt one.
It's at that point that one of two things can happen: you either add value to your collection, or you can opt to re-sell it to get more 1/64 scale units of joy. Stores around the world are getting ready to receive the newest case from Mattel, and we're now up to L. We're almost halfway through 2022, and this is the 11th case released so far.
That means we should be getting at least another five cases for the 2022 line-up of Hot Wheels, before moving on to the 2023 series. We've already seen a lot of cool cars, but we're bound to get a few more surprises still.
If you're constantly going to stores in your city to look for TH and STH models, you might want to keep track of those items via your phone. The list of TH models this year contains the Dark Knight Batmobile, Quick Bite, Pixel Shaker, Tooned Twin Mill, Drafnator, '17 Jeep Wrangler, Duck N'Roll, Morris Mini, Gotta Go, and the '87 Dodge D100.
Chevrolet Impala. This might just be the easiest TH model to spot this year, as the Mexican-culture theme gives this car an almost Cinco de Mayo look.
Talking about STH vehicles released in 2022, the current list is made of: a '55 Chevy Bel Air, a '73 BMW 3.0 CLS Race Car, a Dodge Van, a '63 Studebaker Champ, a 2020 Corvette, '99 Honda Civic Type R, Volkswagen Kafer Racer, 2020 Jaguar F-Type, Custom '18 Ford Mustang GT and the Nissan Skyline HT 2000GT-X.
For the first time since the 2020 Sesto Elemento, Mattel has reintroduced a Lamborghini STH model in their line-up. Although the new '71 Miura SV Super Treasure Hunt can't be seen in this particular case, some of you might be lucky enough to get your hands on it within the next few weeks.
Or you can just go on over to eBay and buy it for about $70 if you don't care about finding it out in the "wild". But TH and STH models aside, let's have a look and see what else the L case has in store for Hot Wheels collectors worldwide.
Formula Drift machine, which used to be running on 850-hp back in 2009!
Up next, the Nissan Leaf NISMO RC_02 is now featured in black and blue. That's the third color this diecast has been presented in this year! The Dodge Viper RT/10 has to be one of the most popular Hot Wheels models of all time, as it has been around since 1993.
HW Fantasy cars aren't always to everyone's liking, but the new Hot Wired casting is quite interesting, to say the least. This is supposed to be an electric Funny Car, which might be a common occurrence in the NHRA in a decade or so.
Speaking of quarter-mile (402 meters) racing, you'll finally be able to purchase the new Honda Civic Custom. You can instantly recognize the fact that this EG has been built with straight-line performance in mind, and it also clearly pays homage to the late Ryu Asada.
This way, collectors have more chances of finding their favorite vehicles throughout the year. It's also good to see a recolor of the 1st generation Mazda RX-7, although some people might complain that Mattel should be bringing out more FC3S models instead.
If there's one casting in this case that people might just start fighting over, it's the McLaren Elva. This is a brand new 2022 model, and most of us might never even see one in real life due to its rarity.
And the same goes for the Verde Gea Lucido Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, which might be one of the nicest Lambos ever released by Mattel - at least in the mainline series. One of the last impressive cars of Case L is the '69 Dodge Charger 500 - you can't help but love a good old piece of American Muscle car history!
It's at that point that one of two things can happen: you either add value to your collection, or you can opt to re-sell it to get more 1/64 scale units of joy. Stores around the world are getting ready to receive the newest case from Mattel, and we're now up to L. We're almost halfway through 2022, and this is the 11th case released so far.
That means we should be getting at least another five cases for the 2022 line-up of Hot Wheels, before moving on to the 2023 series. We've already seen a lot of cool cars, but we're bound to get a few more surprises still.
If you're constantly going to stores in your city to look for TH and STH models, you might want to keep track of those items via your phone. The list of TH models this year contains the Dark Knight Batmobile, Quick Bite, Pixel Shaker, Tooned Twin Mill, Drafnator, '17 Jeep Wrangler, Duck N'Roll, Morris Mini, Gotta Go, and the '87 Dodge D100.
Chevrolet Impala. This might just be the easiest TH model to spot this year, as the Mexican-culture theme gives this car an almost Cinco de Mayo look.
Talking about STH vehicles released in 2022, the current list is made of: a '55 Chevy Bel Air, a '73 BMW 3.0 CLS Race Car, a Dodge Van, a '63 Studebaker Champ, a 2020 Corvette, '99 Honda Civic Type R, Volkswagen Kafer Racer, 2020 Jaguar F-Type, Custom '18 Ford Mustang GT and the Nissan Skyline HT 2000GT-X.
For the first time since the 2020 Sesto Elemento, Mattel has reintroduced a Lamborghini STH model in their line-up. Although the new '71 Miura SV Super Treasure Hunt can't be seen in this particular case, some of you might be lucky enough to get your hands on it within the next few weeks.
Or you can just go on over to eBay and buy it for about $70 if you don't care about finding it out in the "wild". But TH and STH models aside, let's have a look and see what else the L case has in store for Hot Wheels collectors worldwide.
Formula Drift machine, which used to be running on 850-hp back in 2009!
Up next, the Nissan Leaf NISMO RC_02 is now featured in black and blue. That's the third color this diecast has been presented in this year! The Dodge Viper RT/10 has to be one of the most popular Hot Wheels models of all time, as it has been around since 1993.
HW Fantasy cars aren't always to everyone's liking, but the new Hot Wired casting is quite interesting, to say the least. This is supposed to be an electric Funny Car, which might be a common occurrence in the NHRA in a decade or so.
Speaking of quarter-mile (402 meters) racing, you'll finally be able to purchase the new Honda Civic Custom. You can instantly recognize the fact that this EG has been built with straight-line performance in mind, and it also clearly pays homage to the late Ryu Asada.
This way, collectors have more chances of finding their favorite vehicles throughout the year. It's also good to see a recolor of the 1st generation Mazda RX-7, although some people might complain that Mattel should be bringing out more FC3S models instead.
If there's one casting in this case that people might just start fighting over, it's the McLaren Elva. This is a brand new 2022 model, and most of us might never even see one in real life due to its rarity.
And the same goes for the Verde Gea Lucido Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, which might be one of the nicest Lambos ever released by Mattel - at least in the mainline series. One of the last impressive cars of Case L is the '69 Dodge Charger 500 - you can't help but love a good old piece of American Muscle car history!