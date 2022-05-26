Two Toy Volvos Were Hurt in the Making of This Video, One Becomes Trailer for the Other

For years now, Swedish carmaker Volvo has been associated with the pinnacle of motoring safety. For a rather long period of time though, it has also been known as the maker of some of the world's finest station wagons.
With the rise to power of SUVs and crossovers, this body style no longer is in particular high demand. Volvo happily went the SUV way as soon as it believed it was the time to, but the V line of vehicles continues to exist, and offers quite the extensive choice – between them, the V60 and V90 come in a total of six variants over in Sweden.
Back in the 1990s, we had no Vs, so the Volvo lineup was dominated by other models, like say the short-lived 850, offered as both a saloon and a wagon. For a carmaker the size of Volvo, the family proved quite successful, selling over 700,000 units during its five-year presence on the market.
Thanks to this success, and despite the fact not many people now remember the 850, the car even got a second life of sorts back in 2020 as a Hot Wheel. You can get one for as little as $5 from eBay, for instance.
The guy we're here to talk about bought two of them. We know him as Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP), and we’ve featured his work quite a bit recently.
This particular project of his, based on two Volvo 850s, caught our eye because one had to be cut in half to become a trailer for the other. Given how the whole world seems to have gone trailer-crazy recently, it got us thinking how cool would it be to see such a thing life-size, in the real world.
If you think of doing it for real, you should know that over in Europe, you can get an 850 for as little as $6,000 and even cheaper if you’re gunning for one to chop in half.
