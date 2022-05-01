Toyota Supra A80 Gets Body Kit and Paint Job Worthy of a Toy-Sized Batman

Throughout the years, the many iterations of the Batman brought to life a very diverse lineup of vehicles that were used in crime-fighting exploits. Being a made-up character and all, Batman, of course, used vehicles that are impossible to come by in the real world, even if some of them were at least loosely based on existing machines.
Officially, there were no Toyota Supra-based Batmobiles, although both the aftermarket and the world of renderers often toyed around with the idea - and for those projects, the A80 was often a preferred base car. As a result of their efforts, we’ve seen over the years some great-looking projects, both real and imagined, some of which might have looked even better on film than Robert Pattinson's muscle-car-inspired ride from the most recent installment.
The latest such imagined creation to come our way, and part of that list of great-looking projects, is this here Supra A80, masterfully crafted in a car worthy of the Dark Knight, provided he came as a tiny figurine and not a full-size person.
Why so? Because this is a toy Supra you’re looking at, a Hot Wheel transformed by an artist called Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) after taking inspiration from the designs of a digital designer called hycade.
Used to portraying his projects in photorealistic settings, hycade, at least so far, has not made a body kit in the real world, so this thing here, along with other Hot Wheels-based customs we presented recently, like the Mazda RX-7 and Nissan Skyline GTR R34, are the closest you’re going to get to a real hycade build.
And it doesn’t look far from full-blown A80s, modified by shops that do deal in real metal, either, so maybe someone should be paying attention to what the custom Hot Wheels movement has to offer.
