Toyota Supra A80 Gets Body Kit and Paint Job Worthy of a Toy-Sized Batman

Officially, there were no Toyota Supra -based Batmobiles, although both the aftermarket and the world of renderers often toyed around with the idea - and for those projects, the A80 was often a preferred base car. As a result of their efforts, we’ve seen over the years some great-looking projects, both real and imagined, some of which might have looked even better on film than Robert Pattinson's muscle-car-inspired ride from the most recent installment.The latest such imagined creation to come our way, and part of that list of great-looking projects, is this here Supra A80, masterfully crafted in a car worthy of the Dark Knight, provided he came as a tiny figurine and not a full-size person.Why so? Because this is a toy Supra you’re looking at, a Hot Wheel transformed by an artist called Jakarta Diecast Project ( JDP ) after taking inspiration from the designs of a digital designer called hycade.Used to portraying his projects in photorealistic settings, hycade, at least so far, has not made a body kit in the real world, so this thing here, along with other Hot Wheels-based customs we presented recently, like the Mazda RX-7 and Nissan Skyline GTR R34 , are the closest you’re going to get to a real hycade build.And it doesn’t look far from full-blown A80s, modified by shops that do deal in real metal, either, so maybe someone should be paying attention to what the custom Hot Wheels movement has to offer.