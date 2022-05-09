Custom Toyota 2000GT Gets Rear Wing for the Ages, Ready for Make-Believe Time Attack Runs

After being present in our lives for more than a century, cars have grown to become an indispensable part of our society. They also grew highly specialized, as humans do not use them solely for transport, but for fun, or just to show off, as well.
As a result of this diversification, there is now a great deal of vehicle variants being made, from plain and cheap daily drivers to machines meant to break records at the race track. Of particular interest to us today are time attack cars.
Time attack is, as you know, that type of racing that requires vehicles to take turns chasing each other to see which can finish a set course faster. For that to happen, cars need to be significantly upgraded, if they have not been specifically built for the task.
The Toyota 2000GT was not specifically designed for time attack, but that didn’t stop it from entering the history books some other way. The still highly-regarded machine was born in 1967 and lasted on the automotive scene for just three years, with a few hundreds produced, and that makes it today a highly collectable Japanese piece of equipment.
That means whoever gets their hands on one would probably store it for one reason or another, and will not go about changing the thing’s appearance and mechanical bits just for a few glorious minutes at the track.
That’s probably why reading the title above must have caused some eyebrows to be raised. Fret not, this is not a real 2000GT, but one made by Hot Wheels. Or fret, because this is kind of rare, too.
We’re talking about a not-often-seen Tokyo Olympics 2000GT in white and red, which was sacrificed on the altar of YouTube views by a Hot Wheels customizer going by the name of Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP).
The toy car was exciting, to begin with, but we must admit the end product is not shabby either, and things like the massive, very-well made rear wing just might make us forgive JDP for the sacrilege.
You can watch the transformation of the 2000GT from toy collectible into a beast for make-believe time attack sessions in the video below.
