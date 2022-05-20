Volvo EV Owners in Europe to Benefit from Plugsurfing Platform In-Car App Integration

If you own a fully electric Volvo model in Europe, you’ll now benefit from being able to access a wider range of public charging networks thanks to the recent integration of the Plugsurfing platform directly into the Volvo Cars app.
With this in-app enhancement, Volvo users can now charge their EV at any one of the 270,000+ charging points available across Europe, while also being able to pay for charging using a single medium.
The app will now show drivers the location of the nearest public charging station, together with real-time information on its availability. In turn, this eliminates the need for using different charging apps and payment systems, which can be a hassle.
“Creating premium fully electric products is only one part of a much wider ecosystem when it comes to enabling consumers to make the switch to a fully electric car. We recognize the frustration that many of our customers have in carrying around multiple cards and having to install different apps to access individual charge points,” said Volvo EMA boss, Arek Nowinski.
“By enhancing the mobile charging experience, we are supporting our customers across Europe in their own fully electric journey, which means access to more networks inside and outside their country of residence all through our digital platform – the Volvo Cars app.”
In order to directly integrate charging information into Volvo’s in-car app, Plugsurfing relies on its Developer Platform and Drive API, which combined can create this seamless and convenient experience.
“Drive API is the evolution of our commitment to our partners,” said Plugsurfing CEO, Tatu Kulla. “With this integration, Volvo Cars can evolve its own products and services to meet its goal of becoming a purely electric company by 2030. We're proud to be the partner that helps make this a reality.”
This in-car feature will be available in most European markets between now and the end of this year.
