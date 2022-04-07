Volvo Goes Full OTA, Upgrades Expanded to New Markets

In some respects, the rise of over-the-air (OTA) software updates in cars has completely transformed the experience of making cars for manufacturers and driving them for customers. Accelerated by the increasing number of electric vehicles on our streets, updates to various systems are expanding into conventionally powered cars as well.
An increasing number of carmakers choose this path to keep their cars in line with the times. Volvo is one of them, and like most of its competitors, it started providing OTA updates for its fully electric cars. As of now though, this capability expands to all new Volvo cars that roll off the assembly lines.
The Swedish carmaker said this week OTA capability expands to all new XC90, S60 and V60 models, meaning it now covers the entire portfolio of the brand.
The fun will start this week, with the release of an upgrade bringing Android Automotive OS to a newer version. New app categories on Google Play, including navigation, charging and parking, will also be available, and so will video streaming, but this one will be added later this year.
Aside from infotainment goodies, Volvo cars will also get energy management improvements meant to better handle battery temperatures, charging changes, and more.
The Swedes say the update, their eighth complete such action, will cover more than 190,000 Volvo cars currently being driven around the world. It also marks the first time Volvo offers OTA upgrades in several markets, including India, Taiwan and New Zealand.
“By making all Volvo models able to receive over-the-air updates, we make important progress towards our ambition of making our customers’ cars better every day,” said in a statement Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars.
“This is a significant milestone: we’re now updating cars of all models in a majority of our markets, bringing the benefits of remote continuous updates to an ever increasing number of customers.”
The Swedish carmaker said this week OTA capability expands to all new XC90, S60 and V60 models, meaning it now covers the entire portfolio of the brand.
The fun will start this week, with the release of an upgrade bringing Android Automotive OS to a newer version. New app categories on Google Play, including navigation, charging and parking, will also be available, and so will video streaming, but this one will be added later this year.
Aside from infotainment goodies, Volvo cars will also get energy management improvements meant to better handle battery temperatures, charging changes, and more.
The Swedes say the update, their eighth complete such action, will cover more than 190,000 Volvo cars currently being driven around the world. It also marks the first time Volvo offers OTA upgrades in several markets, including India, Taiwan and New Zealand.
“By making all Volvo models able to receive over-the-air updates, we make important progress towards our ambition of making our customers’ cars better every day,” said in a statement Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars.
“This is a significant milestone: we’re now updating cars of all models in a majority of our markets, bringing the benefits of remote continuous updates to an ever increasing number of customers.”