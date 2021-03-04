VW Announces OTA Updates for ID.3 and ID.4, Promises New Releases Every 3 Months

A Different Kind of Teardrop Camper: The ModyPlast Trailer for e-Bikes

“The new ID.Software 2.1 is already on board as standard for vehicles produced from calendar week 8. For customers who have already received an ID. vehicle, the new software will now be made available successively. As announced, they will have to visit their dealer once for this purpose. With the new software, it will then be possible for the first time in the volume segment to update control units installed in the vehicle, among other things, without the customer having to go to the workshop,”



The German carmaker says it has conductive intensive testing to make sure everything is working as planned and the OTA updates don’t do more harm than good. The first updates have already been installed on over 3,000 company cars, so when customers start getting them, the experience should be as smooth as possible without any installation or post-installation problems whatsoever. Volkswagen is the most recent big name to announce the adoption of OTA updates, this time for the ID.3 and ID.4 models sold in Europe.The German automaker promises a new software update every three months, as it says the new system makes it possible to release improvements to supported cars in a more straightforward manner.However, it's worth knowing that the new OTA updates require software version ID.2.1, which is pre-loaded on all new ID. models produced since calendar week 8 of 2021. In other words, if your vehicle runs an earlier software version, then you need to first go to a dealership, get this version, and only then is your car ready to receive OTA updates.“The new ID.Software 2.1 is already on board as standard for vehicles produced from calendar week 8. For customers who have already received an ID. vehicle, the new software will now be made available successively. As announced, they will have to visit their dealer once for this purpose. With the new software, it will then be possible for the first time in the volume segment to update control units installed in the vehicle, among other things, without the customer having to go to the workshop,” Volkswagen explains in a press announcement (embedded below).The German carmaker says it has conductive intensive testing to make sure everything is working as planned and the OTA updates don’t do more harm than good. The first updates have already been installed on over 3,000 company cars, so when customers start getting them, the experience should be as smooth as possible without any installation or post-installation problems whatsoever.

